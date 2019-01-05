PHOTOS: The Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival

Ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights are seen at the annual ice festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, in China on Jan. 4, 2019. (Photo: Tyrone Siu/Reuters)

The city of Harbin in China opened a world-class ice and snow carnival to welcome the New Year. Visitors will see grand buildings built with crystal clear ice cubes with colorful lights placed inside, such as the Chinese-style tower of five blessings and the snow-capped broken bridge, as well as scenery inspired by Suzhou, the imperial palace, the world’s largest Gothic Milan church, the Colosseum and the European castle gate.

These splendid scenes are on display at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, which opened on Jan. 5. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the festival, China’s first ice-themed global event. It is also known as one of the world’s four major snow festivals, along with the Sapporo Snow Festival in Japan, the Quebec Winter Carnival in Canada and the Holmenkollen Ski Festival in Norway. The ice and snow buildings here present a Hollywood-style visual feast, according to the Information Office of Harbin Municipality.

Harbin is a regional center city in Northeast Asia and a center for cooperation with Russia. It was once a hub along the Chinese Eastern Railway and gathered many overseas Chinese. At the beginning of the 20th century, more than 160,000 expatriates from 33 countries stayed there, with 19 countries setting up consulates in the city. Harbin was then known as “Oriental Paris” thanks to the integration of Chinese and overseas cultures.

Tourists visit the Harbin International Snow Sculpture Art Expo at Harbin Sun Island park in China on Jan. 5, 2019. (Photo: Tao Zhang/Getty Images) More

Harbin is also known as the “Ice City” due to its freezing winter. The main stream of the Songhua River passes through the city, making the river’s banks the ideal gathering places for the people of Harbin and the love for ice and snow activities part of the city’s essence. The locals used to spontaneously freeze ice lamps in buckets, contributing to the birth of the city’s winter extravaganza. When walking out of the house on winter mornings, one might suddenly spot these gifts made with ice and snow at the corner of each street.

Every January, the city is ignited by the strong passion for the ice and snow festival. Tourists from all over the world gather in “the Pearl on the Crown of Ice & Snow.” The professional ice and snow sculpture competitions among world-renowned professional teams, college students and snow lovers have always been the focus of attention. Tourists and photographers will flood into the region to view the snow sculptures, lingering in the whimsy of the creations.

Tourists view illuminated snow sculptures at the Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition on Jan. 4, 2019. (Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images) More

The 24th Winter Olympic Games will be held in China in 2022. Winter Olympics champions Shen Xue, Zhao Hongbo and Zhang Hong all hail from Harbin, the first city in China to host world-class winter sports events such as the Winter Universiade and the Asian Winter Games.

During the festival, people can enjoy many international sporting events such as skiing, ice hockey and curling, and families can partake in skating, snow football and other outdoor games. Those who are bold enough and well-prepared can jump into the winter swimming pool in the Songhua River. People can also bring their friends to the Yabuli Ski Resort to snowboard and feel the thrill of a race. No matter what you’re most excited to do or see, everyone is welcome to Harbin to experience the magic and charm of ice and snow.