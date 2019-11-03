PHOTOS: Jepkosgei wins NYC in 1st marathon, Kamworor takes men's

Geoffrey Kamworor, left, and Joyciline Jepkosgei, both of Kenya, pose for photos as the men's and women's winners of the New York City Marathon on Nov. 3. (Photo: Richard Drew/AP)

Joyciline Jepkosgei arrived in New York with a modest goal for her first marathon ever. Jepkosgei upset four-time champion Mary Keitany to win the New York City Marathon on Sunday with a historic debut seven seconds off the course record.

Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya won the men's event for the second time in three years. He pounced when defending champion Lelisa Desisa dropped out after seven miles, perhaps hurting following a grueling victory at the sweltering world championships last month. After pulling away from Kenyan countrymate Keitany with about three miles left, Jepkosgei crossed the finish line in Central Park in 2 hours, 22 minutes and 38 seconds, the second-best run in course history. (AP)

Runners wait near the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge before the New York City Marathon on Nov. 3. (Photo: Craig Ruttle/AP) More

Runners make their way across the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge at the start of the New York City Marathon. (Photo: Julius Motal/AP) More

A fan showing a sign that "Brooklyn Loves You" during Sunday's New York City Marathon. (Photo: Michael Molzar/SEPA.Media /Getty Images) More

Albert Korir of Kenya leads the pack at mile 16 on First Avenue during the New York City Marathon. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News) More

A wheelchair racer makes her way up First Avenue during the New York City Marathon. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News) More

Crowds support marathon runners as they race up First Avenue in the Upper East Side neighborhood of Manhattan. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News) More