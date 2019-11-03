PHOTOS: Jepkosgei wins NYC in 1st marathon, Kamworor takes men's

Joyciline Jepkosgei arrived in New York with a modest goal for her first marathon ever. Jepkosgei upset four-time champion Mary Keitany to win the New York City Marathon on Sunday with a historic debut seven seconds off the course record.
Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya won the men's event for the second time in three years. He pounced when defending champion Lelisa Desisa dropped out after seven miles, perhaps hurting following a grueling victory at the sweltering world championships last month. After pulling away from Kenyan countrymate Keitany with about three miles left, Jepkosgei crossed the finish line in Central Park in 2 hours, 22 minutes and 38 seconds, the second-best run in course history. (AP)
See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Twitter and Tumblr .
Runners wait near the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge before the New York City Marathon on Nov. 3. (Photo: Craig Ruttle/AP)
More
Runners make their way across the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge at the start of the New York City Marathon. (Photo: Julius Motal/AP)
More
A fan showing a sign that "Brooklyn Loves You" during Sunday's New York City Marathon. (Photo: Michael Molzar/SEPA.Media /Getty Images)
More
Albert Korir of Kenya leads the pack at mile 16 on First Avenue during the New York City Marathon. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
More
A wheelchair racer makes her way up First Avenue during the New York City Marathon. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
More
Crowds support marathon runners as they race up First Avenue in the Upper East Side neighborhood of Manhattan. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
More
A runner in costume makes his way north on First Avenue during the New York City Marathon. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
More
Runners pass discarded cups on First Avenue during the New York City Marathon. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
More
Crowds support and cheer on marathon runners as they race up First Avenue in the Upper East Side neighborhood of Manhattan. (Photo: Gordon Donovan via Getty Images)
More
Runners are handed cups of water by volunteers on First Avenue during the New York City Marathon. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
More
Runners hit the 16th mile marker on First Avenue during the New York City Marathon. (Photo by Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
More
A runner douses himself with a cup of water as he runs up First Avenue during the New York City Marathon. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
More
Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya runs alone as he leads in the last minutes of the New York City Marathon. Kamworor went on to win. (Photo: Craig Ruttle/AP)
More
Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya leads the professional men's division during the New York City Marathon. (Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
More
Volunteers hang medals for the finishers of the New York City Marathon. (Photo: Richard Drew/AP)
More
Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the professional women's division at the New York City Marathon. (Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)
More
Geoffrey Kamworor, center, of Kenya, the men's winner of the New York City Marathon, is flanked by second place finisher and fellow countryman Albert Korir, left, and third place finisher Girma Bekele Gebre, of Ethiopia, as they pose for photos in Central Park. (Photo: Richard Drew/AP)
More
Second place finishr Marcel Hug, first place winner Daniel Romanchuk and third place finiher David Weir celebrate after the New York City Marathon wheelchair races. (Photo: PhotoRun/New York Road Runners via Getty Images)
More
_____
Download the Yahoo News app to customize your experience. See more galleries from Yahoo News Photo: