PHOTOS: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's inauguration

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. His running mate, Kamala Harris, was sworn in as the 49th vice president, and is the first woman, first African American and first Asian American to hold the office.

President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden arrive at the inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The inauguration was held at the U.S. Capitol, which just two weeks earlier was the scene of an insurrection by militant supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump. The riot left five dead, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

In response to security concerns, thousands of armed National Guard troops were stationed in Washington, D.C. And due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, only around 1,000 supporters and well-wishers were in the crowd.

In a break with tradition, Trump was not in attendance to see his successor sworn in, having instead left for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida earlier in the morning. The previous three presidents, however, were there, including Biden’s former running mate, former President Barack Obama.

President Trump boards Marine One as he departs the White House on Wednesday morning. (Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

Harris was sworn in on two Bibles, one that belonged to her friend Regina Shelton, the other once owned by Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court justice. Biden, meanwhile, was sworn in on a Bible that has been in his family for the last 127 years. It was the same Bible his late son Beau Biden used when he was sworn in as Delaware’s attorney general.

“Today we celebrate the triumph, not of a candidate, but of a cause, the cause of democracy,” Biden said in his inauguration speech after being sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts. “The people, the will of the people has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded.”

Here’s a look at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris through the lenses of photographers who were there.

– Will Rahn/Yahoo News

The “Field of Flags” is seen on the National Mall in front of the U.S. Capitol ahead of inauguration ceremonies for Joe Biden. (Allison Shelley/Reuters)

From left: Doug Emhoff, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Jill Biden, President-elect Joe Biden, Sen. Roy Blunt and Sen. Amy Klobuchar walk into the U.S. Capitol. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Former President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary Clinton, before Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama arrive at the inauguration of Joe Biden. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool/Reuters)

President-elect Joe Biden, left, greets former President Barack Obama with a fist bump during the 59th presidential inauguration. (Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Guests attend the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during Joe Biden’s inauguration at the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Jennifer Lopez performs during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president as her husband, Doug Emhoff, holds two Bibles. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the family Bible. (Andrew Harnik/Pool/AP)

Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, kiss after he was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

The inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Jim Bourg/Reuters)

U.S. President Joe Biden embraces his family after he was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

President Biden delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(Patrick Semansky, Pool via AP)

National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman recites a poem during Joe Biden’s inauguration. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff walk down the stairs after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States, in Washington on January 20, 2021. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff wave goodbye to former VP Mike Pence and his wife as they leave after the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Melina Mara/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. President Joe Biden signs three documents including an Inauguration declaration, cabinet nominations and sub-cabinet nominations in the Presidents Room at the U.S. Capitol after the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via Reuters)

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden presented painting from Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO), as Vice President Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff look on, in the Capitol Rotunda after the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden watch a military pass in review ceremony on the East Front of the Capitol at the conclusion of the inauguration ceremonies, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.on Jan. 20, 202. (Evan Vucci/AP)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade is seen during the Inauguration Day parade for U.S. President Joe Biden, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. (Erin Scott/Reuters)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden receive Presidential Escort to the White House after the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington January 20, 2021. (Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters)

Vice President Kamala Harris walks with her great-niece Amara Ajagu to the White House during the Inauguration Day parade, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff walk into the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House, in Washington on January 20, 2021. (Erin Scott/Reuters)

President Joe Biden (C L) hugs First Lady Jill Biden as they arrive at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

