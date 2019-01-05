PHOTOS: Several people fatally shot at a Los Angeles-area bowling alley

Police investigate the scene of a shooting that left three men dead and four injured at Gable House Bowl on Jan. 5, 2019 in Torrance, Calif. (Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Three men were fatally shot late Friday night and four injured when a brawl at a popular Los Angeles-area bowling alley and karaoke bar erupted into gunfire that had terrified patrons, some children, running for their lives.

Police in the coastal city of Torrance responded shortly after midnight to calls of shots fired at the Gable House Bowl, which offers bowling, laser tag and an arcade. They found seven people with gunshot wounds.

Three men were pronounced dead at the scene and two were taken to a hospital, Sgt. Ronald Harris said. Two other men were struck by gunfire but “opted to seek their own medical attention.”

Authorities have not identified suspects or released details about what led to the shooting, but witnesses said it stemmed from a fight between two large groups.

Wes Hamad, a 29-year-old Torrance resident, was at the bowling alley with his 13-year-old niece and cousin when he saw a “huge fight” break out. Hamad said the brawl, which lasted about five minutes, blocked the entrance and devolved into “complete chaos.”

“I grabbed my niece and started running toward the far end of the bowling alley,” he said. “As we were running, we heard 15 shots.”

As he was leaving, Hamad said he saw a woman weeping over a man who was had gunshot wounds to his head and neck.

Witness Dana Scott, whose bowling league was meeting Friday night, told CNN: “A lot of people ran back into the bar area — behind the seats and onto the floor, under the benches. People were crying.”

Dwayne Edwards, 60, of Los Angeles, said he received a call from his nephew that his 28-year-old son was one of those killed. His nephew told him his son was attempting to break up a fight when a gunman “just started unloading.”

“I’m thinking this is a dream and I’ll wake up,” Edwards told the Orange County Register. “He was a good kid. I don’t understand it.”

In a tweet, California U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris said her heart breaks for the victims.

“We must do more to address gun violence,” she said. “Americans should be able to go to a bowling alley and be safe.” (AP)

