PHOTOS: The eerie beauty of underwater caves

These photographs, taken by master diver Martin Broen, show the beauty of underwater caves. Broen, from Buenos Aires, snapped the images over the course of three years while on trips to the Riviera Maya in Mexico, home of the world’s longest underwater cave system. The caves are accessible via cenotes, or sinkholes. (Caters News)

Cenote Zapote. (Martin Broen/Caters News)
Cenote Sushi. (Martin Broen/Caters News)
Cenote Ponderosa. (Martin Broen/Caters News)
Underwater cave in the Riviera Maya, Mexico. (Martin Broen/Caters News)
A hydrogen sulfide cloud in the Cenote Angelita. (Martin Broen/Caters News)
A hydrogen sulfide cloud in the Cenote Angelita. (Martin Broen/Caters News)
Cenote Sushi. (Martin Broen/Caters News)
Bones and fossils of humans and extinct animals, such as mammoths, can be found on the floor of some cenotes. (Martin Broen/Caters News)
A diver in an underwater cave in the Riviera Maya, Mexico. (Martin Broen/Caters News)
A diver in an underwater cave in the Riviera Maya, Mexico. (Martin Broen/Caters News)

