PHOTOS: Veterans Day 2019 observed at parades, memorials across the U.S.

An American flag stands near the stone at the grave of U.S. Air Force Capt. Charles Malloy to mark Veterans Day in Fort Logan National Cemetery, Nov. 10, 2019, in Sheridan, Colo. (Photo: David Zalubowski/AP)

Today we mark the 101st anniversary of the armistice that ended the agony of the First World War. The armistice went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month of 1918, at what must have seemed at the time like the eleventh hour for Western civilization.

On its first anniversary, a hundred years ago today, the Wilson administration proclaimed the day “Armistice Day.” It became a national holiday in 1938, at a time when the commemoration of peace in Europe looked increasingly like a short-lived victory.In 1954, by order of President Dwight Eisenhower, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day.

President Donald Trump kicked off New York City's Veterans Day Tribute on Monday by saying the nation's veterans "risked everything for us. Now it is our duty to serve and protect them every single day of our lives."

Trump spoke at the opening of the 100th annual parade organized by the United War Veterans Council in Madison Square Park. He is the first sitting president to accept the group's invitation to speak at the event.

As Trump spoke, more than 100 protesters gathered and could be heard with whistles and booing. Some chanted "lock him up" and "shame, shame, shame."

Trump told the crowd that the nation's veterans often came face to face with evil and did not back down.

"You returned from war and you never forgot your friends who didn't return," Trump said. "But your greatest tribute of all is the way you lived your lives in the years since."

Trump also used the event to tout the strength of the U.S. military and the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, saying "al-Baghdadi is dead. His second in charge is dead. We have our eyes on number 3."

Trump has been a longtime supporter of the parade. The New York Times reported that during the 1990s he pledged $200,000 and offered to raise money from friends in exchange for being named the parade's grand marshal. (AP)

Katia, 11, left, and mother, Cindy Rodriguez, 48, sits curbside watching the parade while their 3 year-old Yorkshire Terrier, "Pixie', tries to keep cool during the city of Miami Lakes, Fla., Veterans Day Parade as veterans, Star Wars characters, cars, cheerleaders, school bands, flags, scouts, and others all paraded in honor veterans on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (Photo: Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP) More

The sun sets behind the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Va., Nov. 10, 2019, in this slow-shutter speed exposure. Veterans Day will be celebrated in the United States on Monday. (Photo: J. David Ake/AP) More

Boy Scout Christian Alize leads Cub and Boy Scouts of Troop 484 and 584 in carrying a large American flag as they participate in the city of Miami Lakes, Fla. on Nov. 10, 2019. (Photo: Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP) More

Democratic presidential hopeful Mayor Pete Buttigieg (L) walks through the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, New Hampshire, on Nov. 11, 2019, with fellow veteran Thomas Gary, a senior petty officer at Naval Station Great Lakes, for a Veterans Day service as he continues his 4-day bus tour of the state. (Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images) More