PHOTOS: For Syrian Kurds, and aid workers – the ‘safe zone’ is not so safe

October 29, 2019, Tel Tamir, Syria: Fida Aziz and her baby Maya fleeing the conflict in Syria as Turkish and Turkish-backed forces move to enforce a “safe zone” in territory along the border previously held by Kurdish militias. (Photo: ©Carol Guzy/ZUMA Wire)

The Turkish offensive against Kurdish militias in northeastern Syria, launched on Oct. 9 after President Trump's decision to pull U.S. troops from the region, has ''severely impacted'' an already dire humanitarian situation, says the United Nations. Civilians are fleeing the border areas, some heading into neighboring Iraq. Despite the ceasefire announced by the White House and Turkish President Recep Erdogan, eyewitnesses and Kurdish fighters say fighting has continued. A handful of Christian-led humanitarian groups remain in northeast Syria after major international aid organizations have withdrawn.

October 30, 2019, Tel Tamir, Syria: Syrian forces withdraw. The front line moves to approximately 4 kilometers from Tel Tamir as fierce fighting wages with Turkish forces. Free Burma Rangers, an international humanitarian organization, rescues injured soldiers near the front line. (Photo: ©Carol Guzy/ZUMA Wire)

Nearly 180,000 residents have fled the fighting, and hundreds have been killed, including at least 18 children, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed that Turkey's militias had initially prevented a convoy from the Kurdish Red Crescent and the Free Burma Rangers (FBR) from entering Ras al-Ain to provide aid. It said it expected deaths to rise, with many wounded unable to reach medical care. Dave Eubank, leader of the FBR, said “people are still dying, we’re going to stand with them,” as the group prepared to return to the front line shortly after one of their workers, Zau Seng, was killed by mortar fire.

Eubank stated in an FBR video tweet: “This zone is one of ethnic cleansing with 300,000 people displaced. Many have been killed and wounded. Homes are destroyed. The Kurds are calling this area ‘the genocide zone’. The safe zone is not safe by any definition. It is the zone of the Turkish invasion. We’ve seen their tanks and been fired upon by those tanks and their aircraft. There has been no ceasefire this whole time.”

October 30, 2019, Tel Tamir, Syria: Free Burma Rangers vehicle carry the wounded and dead back to a hospital from the front lines. (Photo: ©Carol Guzy/ZUMA Wire)

Turkey calls the Kurdish militia, which did the bulk of the fighting in the successful campaign against ISIS extremists, terrorists. A Russian-negotiated truce saw the start of joint Russian and Turkish patrols late last month, aimed at enforcing the ''safe zone'' to a depth of around 30 kilometers south of the border. (ZumaPress)

Four-time Pulitzer winning photojournalist Carol Guzy was on the front line to document the combat and the tragic aftermath.

(Photo: ©Carol Guzy/ZUMA Wire)

October 30, 2019, Tel Tamir, Syria: The humanitarian group Free Burma Rangers rescues injured soldiers at the front line. Wounded are brought to a hospital in the besieged city, under the cover of smoke from burning tires.