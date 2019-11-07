Then and now: One year after devastating Paradise California wildfire

A Cal Fire firefighter monitors a burning home as the Camp Fire moves through the area on Nov. 9, 2018, in Magalia, Calif., and a view of a lot where a home burned down during the Camp Fire on Oct. 21, 2019, in Magalia, California. (Photos: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

It has been one year since the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise, Calif., charring over 150,000 acres, killing 85 people and destroying more than 18,000 homes and businesses.

After the fire, which was the deadliest in state history, the population of the town fell from roughly 26,000 residents to just over 2,000 and left many who still lived in nearby communities wondering how safe they really are. (Yahoo News)

2018: A mailbox with flames painted on it is posted in front of a burning home as the Camp Fire moves through the area on Nov. 8, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

2019: A view of a property that used to have a home on it that was destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2019. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

2018: The Black Bear Diner burns as the Camp Fire moves through the area on Nov. 8, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

2019: A view of a property that used to be the home of the Black Bear Diner on Oct. 21, 2019, which was destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

2018: A firefighter tries to contain a fire so it doesn't spread to a neighboring building as the Camp Fire moves through the area on Nov. 8, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

2019: A view of a property that used to be the home of the Paradise Skilled Nursing center on Oct. 21, 2019 that was destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

2018: A home burns as firefighters battle the Camp Fire on Nov. 8, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

2019: A view of a property where a home was destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2019. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

2018: Firefighters try to save a building as the Camp Fire moves through the area on Nov. 8, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

2019: A view of the Attic Treasures antique mall that was spared by the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2019. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

2018: An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire on Nov. 15, 2018 in Paradise, Calif. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

2019: An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2019. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

2018: Firefighters try to prevent flames from a burning home from spreading to a neighboring apartment complex as they battle the Camp Fire on Nov. 9, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

2019: A view of a property that was destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2019. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

2018: Embers blow in the wind as a Camp Fire burns a KFC restaurant on Nov. 8, 2018 in Paradise, Calif. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

2019: A view of a property that used to be the home of a KFC restaurant that was destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2019. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

2018: An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire on Nov. 15, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

2019: An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. on Oct. 21, 2019. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

2018: Power lines rest on cars that were burned by the Camp Fire on Nov. 10, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

2019: Trucks drive along Pearson Road on Oct. 21, 2019, in Paradise, Calif. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

2018: A plume of smoke rises above Pentz Road as the Camp Fire moves through the area on Nov. 8, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

2019: Cars drive along Pentz Road on Oct. 21, 2019, in Paradise, Calif. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)