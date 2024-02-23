Plan to redevelop old Barn Theater site in Doylestown receives approval from zoning board

A proposal to redevelop portions of the Barn Plaza shopping center in Doylestown Township will move forward in the approval process.

Thursday night, the zoning hearing board met for a third time to consider an application submitted by Brixmor Property Group, the leasing and development company which owns and operates the 237,681-square-foot shopping center.

The application outlined plans to demolish the existing Regal Cinema Barn Theater structures, making way for construction of three new buildings, creating spaces for four more restaurants, three additional retail shops and a medical office.

A rendering shows the design concept of one of the four buildings proposed in a redevelopment plan of the former movie theater and Applebee's at the Barn Plaza in Doylestown Township.

The plan also includes an additional access to Route 611 near the former theater site and replacing the former Applebee’s with two new restaurants and one retail shop.

The movie theater and Applebee’s both closed early last year and have since remained vacant.

The former Regal Cinema movie theater in the Barn Plaza shopping center, in Doylestown Township, sits vacant on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

The Barn Plaza is currently home to Kohl’s, Pure Barre, Piccolo Trattoria, Gerhard’s Appliances, Mattress Firm, Club Pilates and AFC Urgent Care, among other shops.

In a unanimous vote, the zoning hearing board approved variances pertaining to front and rear yard setbacks, paving and parking setbacks, residential buffers, parking spaces, impervious surfaces, drive-thru requirements and signage.

What is the next step for redeveloping Barn Plaza?

Proposed site development plan for the Barn Plaza shopping center in Doylestown Township.

The approvals came with a set of conditions to address traffic circulation, landscaping, impervious surfaces, lighting and stormwater management, which are expected be addressed during the land development process.

After land development plans are submitted, Brixmor will go before the township planning commission.

Whole Foods, Barnes & Noble and honeygrow also joining Barn Plaza

The shopping center has undergone a number of changes lately, including the ongoing construction of a new Whole Foods and a Barnes and Noble in the former Marshalls & HomeGoods space.

Overall improvements to the façade are also underway.

“We aim to create a cohesive appearance throughout the shopping center and will feature wood and natural stone to achieve a consistent aesthetic,” said Maria Pace, a Brixmor spokesperson, in a recent email.

A rendering shows the design of the Whole Foods currently under construction at the Barn Plaza shopping center in Doylestown Township.

And last month, honeygrow — a casual quick-service restaurant known for its stir-frys, salads and honeybars — announced they would be moving into the space formerly occupied by Starbucks, which closed last year.

On Thursday night, the zoning hearing board voted in favor of approving variances submitted by honeygrow regarding size requirements for signage and allowing for an additional sign on the side of the building.

