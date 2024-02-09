Plans submitted for 225-unit apartment complex on Carolina Beach Road

Another new development is on its way to the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Independence Boulevard.

Carolina Beach Road continues to see more and more development activity. Just after plans were submitted to the city for Midtown Junction, a 250-unit project, site plans were submitted for another complex in the same area.

Indiana-based Millstone Management and Wilmington-based Paramount Engineers have submitted a site plan for The Willow Apartments, a 225-unit multi-family residential complex at 3903, 3907 and 3913 Carolina Beach Road.

The project

The total site area sits on 7.69 acres and is planned to consist of three, four-story residential buildings, one clubhouse, and two garage buildings. The plan also includes 341 parking spaces, 10 motorcycle parking spaces and 45 bicycle parking spaces.

The apartment complex will offer 12 studios, 75 one-bedrooms, 94 two-bedrooms and 23 three-bedrooms. Furthermore, 23 of the 225 apartments will be workforce units for a period of 15 years.

Adrien Dannemiller, of Millstone Management, said amenities will include “top of market interior finishes such as quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, beverage coolers and balconies inside the units.” The complex will also have a pool, clubhouse, dog park, integrated garage parking, interior conditioned corridors, and elevator service to each floor.

Located at the busy intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Independence Boulevard, the complex is three miles from downtown Wilmington and 10 miles from Carolina Beach.

What’s next?

“We plan to start construction around June, and it will be roughly 24 months before the project is fully completed,” Dannemiller said.

Site plans are expected to be presented to the city's Technical Review Committee on Feb. 29.

