Plumstead Police break up cockfighting ring operating on Easton Road property. What we know.

A 21-year-old Chester County man is facing a felony animal fighting charge and more arrests are expected after police reportedly uncovered a large cockfighting ring operating in Plumstead.

The Bucks County SPCA obtained a search warrant Sunday for the nearly 4-acre property in the 1000 block of North Easton Road after Plumstead police discovered what appeared to be an animal fighting arena.

Plumstead police were attempting to contact the owner Sunday morning after receiving a report of a cockfighting ring at the property when officers heard roosters making noise in a detached garage area.

The officers checked and saw a cockfighting ring, cages and several roosters, according to a probable cause affidavit. Inside the garage they saw at least a dozen men participating or watching cockfighting.

The men ran when they saw police, the affidavit said.

One of the suspected participants, Cesar Cordova-Morales, of Oxford, was arrested and police found he had animal fighting paraphernalia on him including two sets of razor blades commonly used in cockfighting and two bottles of animal-performance enhancing drugs and leg tags, the affidavit said.

Cordova-Morales was arraigned Sunday on a felony count of animal fighting and a misdemeanor count of possession of animal fighting paraphernalia before District Judge Michael Pertucci.

He was taken to Bucks County Jail.

Additional individuals are expected to be charged, Bucks County SPCA Chief Humane officer Nikki Thompson said.

The property where the alleged animal fighting operation was discovered is owned by a trust in the name of Thomas Heibel, according to county property records.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

