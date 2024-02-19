Lower Makefield woman was on video call shortly before police say ex-boyfriend murdered her

Jaden Kylie Battista was on a video call Friday afternoon when she heard someone banging on her front door.

It was her ex-boyfriend.

Battista told her friend that Trevor Weigel showed up unannounced and was trying to get inside the Lower Makefield condo where the 19-year-old woman lived with her grandmother.

The friend then heard a commotion and a thump before the call suddenly ended, according to a probable cause affidavit for Weigel’s arrest.

Minutes later, Battista was fatally stabbed on her front lawn as Lower Makefield police officers pulled up in response to a report of a burglary in progress at the home.

Police say Weigel killed the young woman.

On Sunday afternoon Weigel, 23, of the Churchville section of Northampton, was video arraigned on homicide, felony burglary and related charges at the hospital where he is being treated for self-inflicted stab wounds.

District Judge Michael Petrucci denied bail. Weigel, who will be sent to Bucks County Jail after his release from the hospital, had no legal representative listed as of Sunday, according to the court docket.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and Lower Makefield police are expected to provide an update on the murder investigation Monday morning at news conference at the Lower Makefield Police Department.

A probable cause affidavit in the case suggests Weigel was upset with Battista, accusing her of cheating on him.

After he was apprehended, police body cameras recorded Weigel saying that he “lost it” after finding out Battista allegedly was unfaithful, the affidavit said.

The friend speaking with Battista shortly before her murder later told police that she heard Battista say that Weigel had gotten into the house through a first-floor window, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The friend also told police that after she heard the loud noise and thump Battista’s voice sounded muffled as if someone was holding a hand over her mouth while she was trying to speak, the affidavit said.

After the line went dead, the friend said she attempted to call back several times, but didn’t get an answer.

A few minutes later, Lower Makefield police were dispatched to the Waterford Road home after a neighbor reported seeing a man enter the home through a rear window.

As police arrived at the home, they saw a man, identified as Weigel, standing next to a red two-door Mustang parked directly in front of the home, the affidavit said. The passenger door of the car was open.

Weigel started chasing a woman, identified as Battista, tackled her to the ground and started stabbing her upper body, police said.

An autopsy determined Battista died as a result of multiple stab wounds to her neck and chest.

When Weigel saw police officers he started to run and he appeared to be stabbing the right side of his neck, police said. He was taken into custody near I-95 after pursuing officers subdued him using a stun gun.

Weigel had multiple stab wounds to his neck when he was apprehended, police said.

A bloody knife was located in the 2800 block of Sterling Road, a short distance from where the Mustang, which was registered to Weigel, was parked and along the same route where police saw Weigel run, the affidavit said.

On her two Facebook pages, Battista listed herself as attending the Center for Student Learning, a charter school operated by the Pennsbury School District.

Attempts to reach Batitista’s mother, Jeanie Milward, have been unsuccessful.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Police claim Churchville murder suspect broke into ex’s home