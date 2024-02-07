Pod of orcas trapped by ice, fighting for life off coast of Japan, drone footage shows

Drift ice off the island of Hokkaido around the site where a pod of killer whales is trapped.

A pod of killer whales that drifted into the coastal town of Rausu, Japan is in for the fight of their lives, drone footage captured Tuesday by a local wildlife organization shows.

Members of an organization called Wildlife Pro were in the middle of marine research off the island of Hokkaido when a local fisherman spotted orcas trapped by sea ice, NHK World Japan reported.

The organization went to the scene to capture the footage, and local officials were notified.

“I saw about 13 killer whales with their heads sticking out of a hole in the ice,” a Wildlife Pro employee, who caught the orcas on camera, told NHK. “They seemed to be struggling to breathe, and it looked like they included three or four calves.”

Ice presents danger to orca pod

The footage shows the whales taking turns coming up for air in a small section where the ice has broken up.

A lack of wind in the region means the ice may not divide to create enough space for the pod to travel through. Local officials say they have no way of rescuing the pod safely.

“We have no choice but to wait for the ice to break up and for them to escape that way,” a Rausu official told NHK.

Orcas strike back: Sinking another yacht in Europe after 45-minute attack

More about ice in the region

The ice that surrounds the coast of Hokkaido is the lowest latitude sea ice in the world, NHK reports. Officials say Rausu has seen levels decline over the years as the Earth warms.

The last time the town saw an incident like this was in 2005, when a pod of killer whales became trapped the same way. Not many of those whales survived.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pod of orcas trapped by ice, fighting for life off Hokkaido, Japan