A polar vortex is just the beginning: January's weather forecast is chaotic and dangerous

After a mostly calm and mild December across much of the U.S., Mother Nature is now making up for it with a stormy and cold January, and there's more wild weather on the way.

The deadly storm that's raking the entire eastern U.S. Tuesday is the opening act for what's to come over the next week: A potential "bomb cyclone" blizzard for the Midwest, an arctic blast courtesy of the Polar Vortex, and possibly the first real East Coast snowstorm in years.

"The atmosphere is making up for lost time in terms of wintry conditions and snow following a relatively mild and snowless start to the season," said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

During Tuesday's storm alone, wintry travel conditions were reported over 750,000 square miles, according to AccuWeather. The massive storm affected more than 30 states with snow, ice, rain or thunderstorms, and encompassed more than 2 million square miles. At least 3 people died in the storm.

Residents work to clear snow from their sidewalks and driveways after an overnight snow storm Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Des Moines, Iowa.

'Bomb cyclone' brewing?

The next storm, expected to careen across Midwest, South and East from late Thursday into Saturday could be even stronger than Tuesday's storm, forecasters said.

The next storm will also bring a second round of snow, strong winds, severe thunderstorms and flooding rainfall, just days after Tuesday's storm, Weather.com meteorologist Jonathan Erdman said.

Snow is likely to pile up in several big Midwestern cities, including Chicago, Detroit, and Kansas City. As much as 1-2 feet of snow is possible in some areas, AccuWeather said, making travel difficult to impossible.

And just like Tuesday's storm, more severe thunderstorms are forecast to rumble across the South and Southeast, the Storm Prediction Center warned. "Strong thunderstorm development is possible Thursday night across parts of central and eastern Texas into the lower Mississippi Valley, where storms may increasingly pose a risk for severe hail, wind and tornadoes prior to daybreak Friday," the prediction center said.

Also like the current storm, more strong winds and flooding rain is in the forecast for the sodden mid-Atlantic and Northeast by Friday and into Saturday, AccuWeather meteorologist Bob Larson told USA TODAY.

Meteorologist Ryan Maue said on X that this next powerful storm could "rapidly intensify" into a rare over-land "bomb cyclone." A bomb cyclone is basically a winter hurricane, in terms of intensity.

Polar vortex to usher in arctic air

Thanks in part to return of the polar vortex, the coldest air of the season is poised to roar across the central and eventually eastern U.S. over the next week, the National Weather Service said.

"The stratospheric polar vortex is now stretching down across North America," NOAA climate scientist Amy Butler wrote Tuesday afternoon.

How cold will it be? By Monday morning, 88% of the contiguous U.S. could see below-freezing temperatures. The bitter cold is expected to spill all the way down to the Gulf Coast, with some weather models showing the entire state of Texas below freezing Monday and Tuesday.

Wind chills are also expected to be brutal, with the weather service warning of "dangerously" low wind chill temperatures for much of the country.

Temperatures for the Iowa caucuses next Monday evening are forecast to be frigid – potentially close to 0 degrees across nearly the entire state, the weather service in Des Moines said.

"Now is the time to check your car batteries, they will be flying off the shelves next week," the weather service said.

A snowplow clears the parking lot outside the Horizon Family Restaurant on Jan. 8, 2024, in Sioux City, Iowa.

An East Coast snowstorm next week?

Although it's still too early to make a specific forecast, computer models are hinting at the potential for yet another storm next week, one that might finally deliver snow to the snow-starved big cities of the mid-Atlantic, such as Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.

Both cities have gone nearly two years without seeing even an inch of snowfall.

The weather service Tuesday said that there's a chance for "heavy snow across parts of the East on Jan. 16-17."

And unlike previous storms, which brought mainly rain, enough cold air could be in place for snow to fall, forecasters said. However, Larson said it's too early to say for sure, and that the big cities might only see rain again next week, another disappointment for snow lovers there.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Winter weather forecast includes, snow, polar vortex and bomb cyclone