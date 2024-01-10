Winter storm to bring more heavy snow, blizzard conditions: Live updates

Following extreme weather throughout much of the United States, precipitation and strong winds will linger around the Northeast Wednesday while the upper Midwest and Great Lakes region can expect persistent, light snow.

While heavy rain moved out of the area early Wednesday, more than 140,000 are without power in New York State after gusts of up to 70 mph knocked over power lines and downed trees. More than 100,000 utility customers in Pennsylvania and 80,000 in North Carolina were without power as of 6 a.m., according to a USA TODAY tracker.

The NWS said the winter storm will continue to bring heavy snow, blizzard conditions and snow squalls throughout parts of the West through Thursday. The storm system will bring more impactful wintry weather and strong winds around the Midwest later this week.

Active winter weather will continue through much of this week as multiple storm systems progress across the U.S. See below for the updated Key Messages from WPC. https://t.co/JUozkzRHHL — National Weather Service (@NWS) January 9, 2024

The storm impacted over 30 states and more than 2 million square miles on Tuesday with snow, ice, rain or thunderstorms. At least four deaths were reported in Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina in areas hit hard by the storm.

At least three tornadoes were confirmed across the Florida Panhandle on Tuesday with wind gusts as high as 106 mph. The NWS office in Tallahassee, Florida, said it would send out three tornado survey teams on Wednesday to examine suspected tornado damage in Bay, Walton and Jackson counties.

Kelly-Jo St. Aubin clears snow from the sidewalk at her home during a snowstorm Tuesday, January 9, 2024, in Kaukauna, Wisconsin.

The parade of snowstorms is just a teaser for what's to come. By Friday, cold air equivalent to true artic air will reach the Central U.S. with many places unable to reach temperatures above zero degrees Fahrenheit by Sunday, according to AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter.

A possible "bomb cyclone" blizzard could cause an arctic blast courtesy of the polar vortex in the Midwest next week as well as the first real East Coast snowstorm in years.

