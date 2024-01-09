Winter storm brings snow, heavy rain and tornado conditions to much of the US: Live updates

A pair of cyclones will continue to bring extreme weather to most parts of United States on Tuesday, including significant snowfall, severe winds and possible flash flooding.

Blizzard conditions, freezing rain and tornadoes are also possible across the country, according to the National Weather Service, which warned of power outages in the eastern Gulf Coast, Central Appalachians, much of the East Coast and New England as the storm unleashes wind gusts in excess of 50 mph on Tuesday.

The service added that severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of the Southeast on Tuesday while parts of the Midwest and the Cascades will see heavy snow. The storm will then redevelop over the central U.S. later this week.

Heavy rainfall will bring widespread and potentially significant river and flash flooding to the Eastern U.S Tuesday. Severe thunderstorms are possible across portions of the Southeast Tuesday. Heavy snow will continue across portions of the Midwest and in the Cascades. pic.twitter.com/CvgU6FXI76 — National Weather Service (@NWS) January 9, 2024

By Tuesday the storm will have impacted over 30 states across the eastern U.S., according to AccuWeather.

Throughout Tuesday and overnight meteorologists forecast "a widespread expanse of rain capable of producing flooding from the Florida Panhandle all the way north to southern Maine," according to the weather service.

The northeast was hammered over the weekend by a significant snow storm that dropped up to 22 inches of snow in New England. As rain moves up through the region and begins to fall over snow covered areas, the potential for flooding is widespread, especially along low-lying areas, swollen creeks and streams. The weather service forecasts 1 to 3 inches of rain for New England by nightfall Tuesday. Much of the coast is under wind and flood advisories as gusts of 50 mph are anticipated.

Severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and tornadoes are expected from northern Florida to the coastal plain of the Carolinas.

Here is the forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

A small snowblower struggles to throw Sunday's slushy mix from the sidewalk in Providence, Rhode Island.

