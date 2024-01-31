Police arrest suspect in robbery of Staunton skill games business

STAUNTON — Authorities arrested a suspect Monday who is accused of robbing a skill games establishment on Greenville Avenue last year, according to a press release from the Staunton Police Department.

Dejour A. Walker, 23, of Charlottesville, is charged with robbery, grand larceny, abduction, and wearing a mask to conceal his identity.

The United States Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended Walker.

On May 18, police said an employee at VA Skill Games, formerly located at 1202 Greenville Ave. in Staunton, reported that a man entered the business and demanded money. Police said the suspect was wearing a motorcycle helmet along with a mask. At the time, police said the suspect did not display a weapon and did not indicate he was armed.

There were no patrons inside the business and no injuries were reported. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.

Skill game establishments in Virginia have since been banned.

Walker is being held without bond at the Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.

