Sheriff's Office: Toddler died at unlicensed daycare in Stuarts Draft, woman charged

STUART DRAFT — After a 1-year-old girl died in 2022 while reportedly under the care of a Stuarts Draft woman, an investigation by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office has resulted in numerous felony charges of child neglect.

Authorities also said the suspect was allegedly running an unlicensed daycare inside her home while watching more than a dozen children.

Last week, the Augusta County grand jury indicted Denise M. Stewart, 53, on 13 charges of child neglect. "One count for each child that was in the home at the time," said Maj. Brian Jenkins of the Augusta County Sheriff's Office. Stewart was also indicted on two counts of welfare fraud. Authorities arrested her Friday.

Jenkins said on Oct. 18, 2022, the sheriff's office received a call concerning an unresponsive child at Stewart's home in the 1500 block of Stuarts Draft Highway. "They attempted life-saving resuscitation" but the toddler could not be revived, Jenkins said.

The dead girl was not identified by the sheriff's office. A medical examiner said her cause of death was undetermined, according to Jenkins.

Based on an affidavit for a search warrant, Stewart told an investigator the 1-year-old girl was playful up until her nap time, when she put her inside a playpen in a bedroom. After nearly an hour, Stewart said she tried waking the girl but noticed she was limp.

After Stewart called 911 and authorities arrived at the scene, she initially told the investigator there were five children in the home at the time of the toddler's death. However, she also informed a Child Protective Services investigator there were about a dozen children in the residence, nine of them under the age of 2, the affidavit said.

Some of the parents expressed concern about the bedroom where the playpens were located, while other parents were not aware their kids were reportedly being left alone, according to the CPS investigator.

A Facebook video reportedly taken prior the girl's death showed at least 10 children inside Stewart's home, the affidavit said, and all of them appeared to be toddlers. One infant in the video was shown lying on the floor allegedly feeding themself, while another infant was seen being fed by another toddler in the home, the affidavit said.

Jenkins said Stewart didn't have proper paperwork and was running an unlicensed daycare facility. The affidavit said state law is one adult for every four infants in a licensed care center.

Two binders and two notebooks were seized from the home.

Following her arrest, Stewart was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

A trial date has not been set.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Sheriff's Office: Toddler died at unlicensed daycare in Stuarts Draft