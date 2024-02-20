Police arrest suspected shooter in Gardens mall shooting during police press conference

PALM BEACH GARDENS — In an amazing coincidence, as Palm Beach Gardens police Tuesday were updating the media about the Valentine's Day shooting at The Gardens Mall, they said that the man they say was responsible for the shooting was arrested for the crime in West Palm Beach.

Police said that Devon Jamal Graham, a 28-year-old from Riviera Beach, was arrested around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday. Police said Graham shot a man on the escalator near P.F. Changs at the mall on Feb. 14.

Palm Beach Gardens police had called a 2:30 p.m. Tuesday press conference at Palm Beach Gardens City Hall and Police Chief Clinton Shannon was updating the media on the ongoing investigation when the arrest in West Palm Beach was made.

Palm Beach Gardens Police Chief Clinton Shannon smiles at a press conference after announcing the capture and arrest of a second suspect in the shooting at The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

During his press conference, Shannon said police had already arrested Kemarcio Antonio Mitchell, 28, who officials say was the man Graham shot. Mitchell, who police said had a handgun when the shooting occurred, was arrested Friday, Feb. 16 after he was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at St. Mary's Medical Center.

Mitchell is in custody on a federal charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

Police said Graham and Mitchell are affiliated with gangs and have a history of knowing each other.

A police photograph of items confiscated from Devon Jamal Graham when he was arrested in connection with the shooting at The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The shooting sent employees and last-minute Valentine's Day shoppers fleeing for cover.

The police department announced the afternoon after the shooting that officers found one person at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound stemming from the shooting.

Investigators said it was neither a mass shooting nor a random one.

The Gardens Mall reopened at 10 a.m. the following day.

Some stores, including Starbucks and the Apple Store, delayed their usual openings until 11 a.m.

The mall showed no signs of the previous day's shooting Thursday morning. All sections were opened to shoppers, and all storefronts were staffed. Security officers were visible throughout the mall, patrolling its walkways. All escalators were operational.

Employees are ushered away from the entrance to of the Gardens Mall after a shooting there on February 14, 2024, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Active shooter? Palm Beach Gardens statement prompts questions

The language used by Palm Beach Gardens police in the department's post on X, formerly Twitter, about the incident — "was not an active shooter event and does not appear to be a random shooting " — led some to question what the term "active shooter" means.

The FBI and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security define an active shooter as a person actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a confined and populated area. In most cases, there is no pattern or method to their selection of victims.

Gardens Mall shooting: What to know about north county's upscale shopping, entertainment and dining locale

By comparison, a targeted shooting usually involves a pattern or method in selecting victims. Most shootings police agencies investigate are targeted shootings.

Mall had few incidents of gun violence since it opened in 1988

The mall, owned by The Forbes Company of Southfield, Michigan, is anchored by high-end department stores such as Nordstrom, Macy's and Bloomingdale's and is home to luxury shops such as Brooks Brothers, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel and Tiffany & Co.

Before Wednesday, it had seen few incidents of gun violence since it opened along PGA Boulevard in 1988. The most recent came in 2017, when a fight between two men began in the mall's food court, moved outside, and led to one man firing at the other's car.

In 2015, a security guard fired five warning shots as two alleged shoplifters fled the Saks Fifth Avenue store. No one was killed or seriously injured.

The shooting took place on the sixth anniversary of the Parkland shooting when a gunman killed 17 students and staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Two arrested in connection to Valentine's Day shooting at Gardens Mall