Police chase ends with downtown Muncie crash, fatality

MUNCIE, Ind. — One person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a collision in downtown Muncie.

The driver of one of the vehicles in the crash — reported at Mulberry and Main streets at 12:18 p.m. — had been leading police on a chase.

One of two occupants in the vehicle not involved in the chase was killed. Police have not released the name of the person who died in the crash.

An investigation was underway at the crash scene later in the afternoon. A large area surrounding the downtown intersection was blocked off with yellow crime-scene tape.

According to Melissa Criswell, deputy chief of the Muncie Police Department, officers were trying to apprehend Olivia Louise Larue, a 39-year-old Muncie woman who was the target of drug-related warrants.

Muncie police are investigating a fatal car accident that happened at Mulberry and Main streets Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, during a police chase. One person was killed in the crash.

Criswell said officers had been told Larue had a rifle and "made threats of violence to officers."

An officer first tried to pull her vehicle over at Memorial Drive and Gharkey streets at 12:10 p.m.

However, according to Criswell, Larue fled, and a chase ensued.

Larue was taken into custody at the crash scene. According to scanner traffic, a passenger in her vehicle was believed to have fled on foot, resulting in a manhunt in the downtown area.

Indiana State Police are investigating the fatal crash.

Court records indicate a warrant was issued for Larue's arrest in October in Delaware Circuit Court 2, where she had been charged a year earlier with dealing in cocaine, dealing in a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. That case is still pending.

In November, a warrant was also issued for the Muncie woman's arrest in Madison Circuit Court 3, where she is charged with dealing in cocaine, dealing in a narcotic drug and identity deception.

Her record includes convictions for auto theft and theft.

(This story will be updated.)

