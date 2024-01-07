Police investigate after Lauren Boebert allegedly in physical fight with former husband Jayson Boebert

WASHINGTON — Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., was allegedly in a physical fight with her former husband, Jayson Boebert, at a restaurant in her Colorado district, leading police to investigate the incident.

Mike Kite, the chief of the Silt Police Department, confirmed the investigation in multiple reports. He said police received a call from the Miner’s Claim restaurant in Silt, Colorado, on Saturday night.

The couple divorced last year. Jayson Boebert previously alleged that Lauren Boebert punched him in the face during the altercation, but he told The Denver Post on Sunday morning he called police and does not want to press charges.

“Her and I were working through a difficult conversation," he told the outlet.

Lauren Boebert denied her ex-husband’s allegations to the Washington Post, saying “This is a sad situation for all that keeps escalating and another reason why I’m moving.”

“I didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested,” Boebert told the Post in a statement. “I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options.”

Lauren Boebert announced last month that she will not run for reelection in her current congressional seat in Colorado’s 3rd District and will instead run in the state’s 4th District, which Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., currently represents.

The weekend incident isn't the first time in recent months the lawmaker's behavior in her private life has drawn attention. She and a man were kicked out of a performance in a Denver theater last year for disruptive behavior, vaping and touching each other.

