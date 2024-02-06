Police-involved death in Camden brings $1.3M settlement for victim's mother, estate

CAMDEN — Camden County has agreed to a $1.3 million settlement of a lawsuit brought on behalf of a teenager who was fatally struck by a police car in February 2019.

The mother of Nearreada Robles claimed in the suit that a Camden County Police Department officer was speeding with no siren or warning lights when he struck her daughter in a city crosswalk.

The wrongful death lawsuit contends Officer James Lopez was responding to a report of a homeless man sleeping in a restaurant when his vehicle hit Robles, a senior at the former Woodrow Wilson High School in East Camden.

“The family is pleased to have resolved the case," Jeffrey Fritz, a Cherry Hill attorney for Nearreada's mother, Nydia Robles, said Monday.

He said family members "ask that everyone remember Nearreada’s beautiful smile and spirit — a life cut too short."

The settlement includes no admission of liability or wrongdoing "of any kind" by Camden County.

It also says the county "wholly" denies any "decisions or actions (that) were unwarranted, unjustified, discriminatory, wrongful or otherwise unlawful."

The accident occurred at East State Street and Harrison Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2019.

The suit, filed by Nydia Robles, says the speed limit at the crosswalk is 25 mph, while Lopez was allegedly driving almost 60 mph.

Nearreada Robles of Camden

It also claimed Camden County dispatchers improperly handled the restaurant's call for assistance with the homeless man.

The complaint "did not warrant an emergency response," it says.

Members of the Robles family gathered on the day after the accident at a news conference held by then Camden County Police Department Chief Scott Thomson. They cursed and made accusations as Thomson expressed his department's "deepest sympathies."

Nydia Robles holds debris she claims to be from a police cruiser that struck and killed her daughter Nearreada Robles, 17, following a press conference Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 in Camden, N.J.

Family members showed auto parts recovered from the accident scene, and claimed they waited hours to learn Nearreada had died.

"She had a lot of dreams," the girl's mother, Nydia Robles, said at the time.

Lopez admitted guilt in September 2019 to careless driving, and was sentenced to 15 days in a community service program, according to Fritz.

The settlement led to the suit's dismissal in August 2023. The Courier-Post obtained a copy of the settlement on Monday, Feb. 5.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Nearreada Robles was hit by a police vehicle in a Camden crosswalk