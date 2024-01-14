Police looking for Ford Explorer involved in fatal hit-and-run in Brick

BRICK — Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run after a female pedestrian was struck by a car on Route 35 on Saturday morning, authorities said Sunday.

The hit-and-run crash occurred at about 9:15 a.m. on southbound Route 35 near the intersection of Bay Avenue, the Ocean County Prosecutor's office and township police said in a joint statement.

Brick police and the Ocean County Prosecutor's office are searching for a 1998-2001 Ford Explorer as part of an investigation after a woman was struck on Route 35 on Saturday morning.

Police are searching for a vehicle, believed to be a spruce green Ford Explorer, model year 1998 to 2001, authorities said. It will likely have front passenger side damage and a broken front passenger side headlight.

When Brick police officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that a vehicle had struck a female pedestrian in the shoulder of the roadway and then fled the scene, authorities said. The woman, who was not identified, was taken to Ocean University Medical Center in Brick where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Anthony Carrington of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 3257, or Patrolman Scott Mesmer of the Brick Township Police at 732-262-1100.

