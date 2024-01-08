Police: Man pulls gun in road rage; one of more than 180 Athens cases in 2023

A recent case of road rage in the downtown Athens area resulted in a gun threat and a felony arrest, according to Athens-Clarke police.

The potentially dangerous encounter between two motorists occurred about 10 a.m. Dec. 27 after a Madison County man said he was “cut off” by another motorist in the area of North Avenue and Willow Street.

Police last week reported that the Crime Analysis Unit recorded 181 calls labeled as road rage in 2023, but the number could be higher as some calls may have been placed in the reckless driving category.

Acting Public Information Officer Geoff Gilland said officers often respond to calls only to find that the offender has left the area.

The department traffic unit warned that road rage can lead to a wreck due to driver distraction and speed.

“It can also lead to personal confrontations between drivers, which can lead to further charges, including aggravated assault,” according to Gilland.

In the recent case, the officer used footage from downtown security cameras to determine the alleged gun incident occurred at Thomas Street and Hancock Avenue.

The victim, a 48-year-old Athens man, told the officer he did cut off the other motorist by accident and when they stopped for a nearby red light his wife rolled down her window so he could apologize.

However, he told the officer the other motorist did a “slice neck” motion with his finger, then called him a lewd name and made a threat.

The motorist reported his wife called out to him that the other man was holding a gun and he told his wife to call 911 as he drove off, according to the report.

The 36-year-old Danielsville man, who was detained after an officer made a traffic stop on his car along North Avenue, was charged with making a terroristic threat. The man was carrying a pistol in his waistband, police said.

“It’s best to drive safely and always be aware of other nearby vehicles. As a driver you should not engage or respond to a vehicle that has cut you off, weaving in and out of traffic, or is driving distracted,” Gilland said.

AAA offered these tips on how best to respond if you're confronted with an aggressive driver:

Avoid eye contact with angry drivers.

Don’t respond to aggression with aggression.

If you feel you are at risk, drive to a public place such as a police station, hospital or fire station.

When you park, allow room so you can pull out safely if someone approaches you aggressively.

Use your horn to attract attention but remain in your locked vehicle.

If you are confronted, stay as calm and courteous as possible.

If you feel threatened, call 911.

