EVANSVILLE – A man was shot and killed just hours into the new year, Evansville police said Monday.

The victim hasn't been publicly identified. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's office will release the man's identify after an autopsy.

According to an Evansville police news release, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East Riverside Drive around 5:10 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a male victim outside a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was dead before officers arrived, they said.

As of Monday evening, police hadn't named any suspects and jail records didn't show anyone booked on a murder or homicide-related charge.

This is the second year in a row Evansville has seen a homicide on New Year's Day. On Jan. 1, 2023, 49-year-old Todd Keith Roll was found shot to death behind the Showplace Cinemas on the North Side.

Brandon Francis Schaefer was arrested in that shooting and charged with murder. His case is still pending.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Police: Man shot and killed in Evansville Monday morning