Police seize meth, cash in Athens in 2-state investigation

Police announced these drugs, cash and a gun were seized in Athens after an investigation.

The arrests of six people in Georgia and South Carolina on trafficking in methamphetamine charges was announced Friday by Athens-Clarke police.

The Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force worked the drug investigation with the cooperation with six other law enforcement agencies including the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina.

The investigation was described as “lengthy.”

In Athens, search warrants were served at a home in Hallmark Mobile Home Park on Spring Valley Road and another at Pinewood Estates North trailer park off U.S. Highway 29.

During the investigation, police said officers seized 39 kilograms of meth with a street value estimated at more than $340,000.

Also, seized were a Springfield Armory 9mm pistol and about $32,000 cash.

The suspects were identified as men from Dillon and Eastover in South Carolina and Loganville, Monroe and Athens in Georgia.

No other details were released about the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Meth, cash seized in Athens by police in 2-state drug investigation