Portage County Board votes down April referendum to fund Health Care Center

STEVENS POINT – The future of the Portage County Health Care Center is once again uncertain as the County Board voted 16-8 Tuesday night against putting a referendum question on the April ballot that would have asked voters for an additional $3.5 million per year through 2044 to fund construction and operation of the center.

The decision follows years of concern over the condition of the more than 90-year-old Health Care Center.

Portage County voters previously approved through referendum $5.6 million over four years in 2018 and $90 million over 20 years in 2022 to fund operations and build a new $20 million facility. However, early in 2023, county staff determined the cost of operation and construction had both increased beyond what the 2022 referendum had authorized so progress on a new center was put on hold.

The referendum in front of the County Board on Tuesday would have asked voters to authorize an additional $70 million over 20 years to complete the project.

Seven out of nine citizens who spoke during public comments were in favor of funding the facility.

Throughout an extensive discussion, several supervisors pointed to historical vote counts in spring elections versus general elections, which occur in the fall.

“If you truly want to take it to the voters of Portage County, then I agree with what I’ve heard tonight,” District 19 Supervisor Scott Soik said. “Then we should do that and take it to as many voters as we can and that will be in November.”

Holding a referendum during the November election, where voter turnout is expected to be higher, was also discussed Jan. 8 during a joint meeting of the county's Executive/Operations, Finance, Health Care Center and Space and Properties committees. The proposed language for a referendum was also approved by the Health Care Center committee at the meeting.

“The argument that we need to hold off on this vote until we get the maximum number of voters turning out … really concerns me because it’s starting to put a political choice instead of a project timeline on things,” District 6 Supervisor Shaun Przybylski said at the Jan. 8 meeting. “My concern would be that that’s a slippery slope that we’re choosing our voters for these issues.”

A construction consultant for the county said the project's costs could increase 2% to 3% in the seven months between the April and November elections.

On Tuesday, Board Chairman and District 15 Supervisor Al Haga said the number of votes cast in the April 2022 election, when the last Health Care Center referendum passed, was 17,659, and in the November 2020 election, which included the presidential race, 40,784 votes were cast.

When the April 2018 referendum passed, 20,572 people voted in favor of the tax increase to fund the center and 12,951 voted "no," for a total of 33,523.

“We’re only seven months away from a presidential election, if we can delay this until then I think democracy will come through one way or another,” District 12 Supervisor Mike Splinter said. “The people are the ones that keep this Health Care Center in place over the years and the people can continue to do that.”

County Executive John Pavelski said there are no actions to sell the Health Care Center before any committees but he is “working diligently to have that process take place.”

Any actions on potential future referendums will go through a development process in the months before November.

