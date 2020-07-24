Portland arrests put low-profile Federal Protective Service in the spotlight

The Federal Protective Service, a small and relatively obscure part of the government charged with securing federal buildings, has suddenly emerged into the spotlight as the lead agency in the crackdown on the nightly demonstrations in Portland, Ore.

Department of Justice Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz announced Thursday that, acting on a referral from the U.S. attorney for Oregon, he had opened an investigation into allegations of possible improper use of force involving DOJ law enforcement personnel in Portland. It’s unclear whether those personnel were from the U.S. Marshals Service, which is charged with protecting courts, or another agency. Horowitz also announced an examination of DOJ’s role responding to recent civil unrest in Washington’s Lafayette Square last month.

A federal officer points a less-lethal weapon toward a crowd of a few hundred protesters in front of the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse on July 23, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images) More

Most of the federal law enforcement officers in the Portland operation are “detailees” to the Federal Protective Service from other agencies within the Department of Homeland Security, according to Stewart Baker, who was DHS Assistant Secretary for Policy from 2005 to 2009. Because the Federal Protective Service is a division of less than 1,000 people, many of the agents in Portland are from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Border Patrol, Baker said.

Responsibility for oversight of the FPS has shifted over the years, but it is now run by the Office of Management at the DHS. Baker called FPS “a bit of a stepchild at DHS.”

“Their authorities are basically to protect federal property, especially federal buildings,” Baker said. “While that is usually not a very controversial or exciting authority, it can be deadly serious, as we saw in Oakland."

In May, an FPS officer was killed and a second was injured in a drive-by shooting while guarding a federal building in Oakland during demonstrations against police brutality. Baker said that while he believes the Trump administration has some legal cover for its decision to deploy the FPS, he worries about more violence akin to that seen in Oakland.

Federal police stand guard in Portland, Ore., on Tuesday night after pushing protesters away from the Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images) More

Baker said that the Portland Police Department’s struggle to keep order could justify the use of the FPS, although he said it’s unclear if the threat to federal property in Portland was substantial enough to warrant it.

“It’s also very hard to protect a handful of buildings if you don't have support and coordination with the police force for the entire city,” Baker said. “So I do worry that the adversarial nature of the relationship between the federal government and the city and the state is going to make it hard for the DHS force to do their job safely for everybody."

There are also serious legal questions, said Kent Greenfield, a constitutional law expert and professor at Boston College Law School. While one of the president’s fundamental constitutional responsibilities is to "take care that the laws be faithfully executed,” that obligation does not automatically empower the president to override the police power of the states.

“The president is the chief federal law enforcement official, not the chief law enforcement official of all 50 states,” Greenfield said. “The constitutional understanding is that because of federalism, because of states’ rights, the federal government stays in its purview and the states stay in theirs. Obviously there’s going to be overlap and instances in which authority is similar and overlapping. But what’s happening in Portland is not that.”