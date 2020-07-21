Portland official says protests were winding down — until the federal troops showed up

For over 50 days, demonstrators in Portland, Ore., have been protesting police violence against Black Americans. Now the protests have a new target: the federal officers the Trump administration has dispatched to the city over the objections of city and state leaders.

President Trump said Monday that it would continue to keep uniformed and unidentifiable federal officers in the city to round up “anarchists” and violent protesters. On Tuesday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended the use of the federal officers decked out in military gear to control the “well-organized” groups the administration insists are causing havoc in the city.

Hundreds of Black Lives Matter protesters hold phones aloft on Monday in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) More

She also said the officers did not identify themselves to crowds because it would subject them to “great risk.” Legal experts, meanwhile, have said that the presence of the federal officers in the city over the objections of local officials was creating a constitutional crisis.

The uniformed federal officers have been criticized for fracturing the skull of one man holding a speaker last week and gassing protesters. Residents have also accused unidentified officers of picking up residents in unmarked vans while a New York Times reporter said he was punched in the head by federal officers during Monday night’s demonstration. For their part, the protesters have spray-painted the federal courthouse, torn up fencing and set fires in the area.

Dr. Sharon Meieran is a commissioner for Multnomah County, where Portland is located. She spoke to Yahoo News by phone Monday evening before the latest round of protests started. The interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

You spent the weekend out among the protesters. What’s your on-the-ground report?

It was very interesting to be there in person. You read all the accounts in various media outlets, and I was worried I was walking into a war zone and it absolutely was not like that — it was not like that anywhere in Portland. There was a large group of protesters there, marching and protesting peacefully, and a lot of feeling that we’re in this together and we’re exercising our constitutional right to assemble and speak out.

Last night I was teargassed by a federal occupying force I SAW throw canisters of poison, without warning, into a nonviolent crowd, including elders, the vulnerable. We can’t wait for Nov to drive secret police from Pdx! Democracy is slipping away in front of our tear-gassed eyes pic.twitter.com/G4H3pPALpN — Sharon Meieran (@SMeieran) July 19, 2020

I was there Saturday and Sunday and the crowd was by-and-large very peaceful, chanting. And then out of the blue there was, the federal forces came out, and without any warning, without any discrimination of targets, just started throwing canisters of teargas into the street. There was a lot of crowd dispersal but there was also regrouping, and I think Sunday there was an even larger crowd — seemed like there was even more of the teargas was used and even more people that dispersed with that and came back around and still gathered.

The Oregon Public Broadcasting story documenting federal officers picking up protesters in unmarked vans came out Thursday evening. Have the crowds grown since then?

I think what is happening is the protests were actually seeming to wind down. They had been getting smaller and smaller but the federal officers coming in with a seeming paramilitary force descending on us without warning, really fueled the fire and a lot of people were outraged and showed up to express that.

Dr. Sharon Meieran. (Multco.us) More