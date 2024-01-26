Portuguese chopped cheese, build-your-own pizza and Sunday brunch; New Bedford Eats

As usual, the New Bedford food scene is not disappointing this week. There are a variety of places on the SouthCoast just waiting for you to taste test the food on their menus.

New Bedford Eats helps you narrow down the list of places to try by bringing you new menu items, food events, and specials popping up all over the area. Check out what's happening in the area, this week we've got chopped cheese Portuguese style, build-your-own pizza, and Sunday brunch.

Let’s dive right in:

Chopped Cheese Craze

Portuguese Chopped Cheese now available at Two Sisters Catering.

Chopped cheese is trending all over the SouthCoast and Two Sisters Catering is joining in on the fun. Added to their menu is the Portuguese Chopped Cheese loaded with chourico, cheese, peppers, onions, hamburg, mustard, lettuce, and tomatoes on a papo secos for $13.99. Dig into it today at 743 Dartmouth St., Dartmouth.

Sundays are for brunch

Every month Independence Harbor opens up its stunning estate to the public for an exquisite Sunday brunch.

On the first Sunday of every month, Independence Harbor opens up its stunning estate to the public for an exquisite brunch. They are offering a meat carving station, chicken, fish, and pasta entrees, as well as breakfast favorites like eggs benedict and French toast. There is also bread, pastry, fruit, salad, and a dessert buffet to taste test from. Seating is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and it costs $28.95 for adults; $19.95 for children under 10; and under 3 is free. Reservations are required as is proper dress at 10 Narrows Road. Assonet.

Build a pizza

Build a pizza is newly added to the menu at Cove Surf and Turf.

Experience the joy of savoring a mouthwatering handmade New York-style pan crust expertly seasoned with delightful garlic-basil red sauce, and generously blanketed in finely shredded mozzarella. Newly added to the menu at Cove Surf and Turf this freshly made pie has been dubbed a “labor of love.” Starting at $9.99 for a 12” pizza there are a variety of meats and veggies to make your ideal meal at 1500 Cove Road, New Bedford.

Upgraded burger collab

Endzone Sports Pub has teamed up with Mattapoisett based Allen Brothers Beef to bring you a phenomenal new burger blend.

Endzone Sports Pub has teamed up with Mattapoisett-based Allen Brothers Beef to bring you a phenomenal new huck/brisket/short rib burger blend. Paired with a new house-made burger seasoning it’s sure to hit the spot. They have the End Zone Smash Burger on their lunch specials for $12 with two 3.5 patties topped with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mustard, and ketchup served with fries. This tasty new blend is waiting for you at 218 Coggeshall St., New Bedford.

Which sweet bread reigns supreme?

A spread of sweet bread from three different bakeries sit atop a table in the Herald News conference room in this file photo. From the left are: Amaral's, Lou's, and Tony's bakeries.

In the month of February New Bedford Food Tours and Viva Fall River are holding a South Coast "Snackdown" to find out which SouthCoast bakery is serving up the best sweet bread. All you have to do is try as many different area sweet bread as you can and vote for your winner starting on Feb. 1. Visit www.nbfoodtours.com/snackdown for an interactive map of all the bakeries on the South Coast that bake their own sweet bread.

New menu item alert

Clam strips have joined the menu at Lexi's road dogs.

Seafood is now on the menu at Lexi's road dogs, 175 State Road, Westport. They just unveiled their first and only seafood plate. They are serving up a crispy clam strip plate with French fries and tartar sauce for only $9.

Happy Hour

Check out the hot honey chicken slider on Joes Original Kitchen + Bar’s happy hour menu.

There are some new delicious bites on Joes Original Kitchen + Bar’s happy hour menu. They are cooking up a hot honey chicken slider ($6), smashburger slider ($6), kung pao brussels sprouts ($6), buffalo chicken dip ($8), crispy lasagna squares ($7), and a slice of pizza for $3. Stop in from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 61 State Road, Dartmouth.

Do you have a special deal, menu item, or food-related events to entice the local foodies? Share it with us at fharrington@s-t.com.

