It's pothole season: Here's how to report them in Louisville

Once again, you’re driving down the road on a busy day, and bang! It almost feels like you’re flying out of the driver’s seat as you hit yet another pothole…

Immediate worry washes over you as you wonder if it popped a tire, or even worse, did serious damage to your vehicle. After dodging in and out of traffic to avoid the others, you wonder how you didn’t see it, and are filled with frustration as you think about how the cold, rainy weather is causing the roads to get so bad.

Potholes appear more frequently during the winter due to the freeze-thaw cycle that takes place. Water seeps beneath roads asphalt, freezes and expands, weakening the road. As traffic passes over these spots, it damages them, helping to form holes.

Are you hoping to make your car rides a little bit smoother? There are a few different ways to report potholes in the local area.

How do you report Louisville potholes?

Here’s how to report them in Louisville:

Visit the city website

The first way to report a pothole in the area is to visit LouisvilleKY.gov and fill out the online form. The online form presents various topics including graffiti, pests, parking, etc. By scrolling to the pothole section, individuals can enter the location of the pothole, as well as provide their name, phone number, a description of the problem and more.

Post on X, formerly Twitter

For users of X, potholes can be reported to @LouMetro11 with the location of the pothole and the hashtag #502pothole.

Make a phone call

Reports can also be made by calling Metro311 or 574-5000 for potholes and other problems.

