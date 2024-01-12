What to do when the power goes out: Reporting an outage to East Tennessee utilities

East Tennesseans are bracing for potential single-digit temperatures as a cold front heads our way. Along with the chill comes the possibility of power outages.

Each of the 153 local power companies who purchase power from the Tennessee Valley Authority have protocols in place for reporting outages and keeping customers up to date on repairs. Before the winter weather rolls in, make sure you update your contact information with your power provider.

Do you know how to report a power outage and find out if your community's electricity is being restored? Here's how at 13 utilities in East Tennessee.

Service area: KUB serves about 213,000 electricity customers across 688 square miles, mainly in central and East Knox County. Its service area also includes southeast Union County, east Grainer County, and smalls parts of Anderson County, Blount County, Jefferson County and Sevier County.

How to report an outage: KUB customers can report an outage online at kub.org/outage/report or by calling 865-524-2911 and saying "outage" or pressing 2. The automated call will first ask if you want to press 2 to hear the call in Spanish, so wait until after the option has passed unless you want the call in Spanish.

If you report online, you can use your address, phone number or KUB account number to find your location. You can also report an outage through the free KUB mobile app, available for download in the App Store or Google Play.

How to find repair status: KUB maintains a live outage map at kub.org/outage/map, which gives the number and percentage of customers without power and shows the location and scope of outages. You can search the outage status of your specific location and find recent outage history.

KUB also posts outage updates to its mobile app, Facebook page, Instagram account and X account, formerly known as Twitter.

Service area: LCUB serves about 69,000 customers across 220 square miles in Farragut, Lenoir City and West Knox County.

How to report an outage: LCUB customers can report an outage online using an address at lcub.com/view-live-map or by calling 844-687-5282 and pressing or saying "2."

How to find repair status: LCUB maintains a live outage map at lcub.com/view-live-map, where customers can search their location and see the number of customers affected. The company also posts outage updates to its Facebook page and X account, formerly known as Twitter. LCUB offers a free mobile app, though you cannot report outages or see the outage map through the app.

Service area: AED serves around 30,000 customers in the city of Alcoa and over half of Blount County.

How to report an outage: AED customers can report an outage by clicking "Report a Power Outage" on the department's website or by calling 865-380-4890 and pressing 1. The website form allows customers to use their account number, phone number or meter number. AED also offers a free mobile app to report outages.

How to find repair status: AED maintains a live outage map online, which shows the number of active outages and customers affected and lets customers search by address. The city posts updates to its Facebook page.

Service area: AEC serves over 50,000 members across nine districts in Grainger County, Hamblen County, Hawkins County, Jefferson County and Sevier County.

How to report an outage: AEC customers can report an outage by calling 833-586-4755 and pressing 3 or through the company's free mobile app. Customers should have their account number or meter number ready when they call.

How to find repair status: AEC maintains a live outage map online and on its mobile app during extreme weather events, which shows the number of active outages and customers affected. The map can be searched by address. AEC also posts updates to its Facebook page and X account, formerly known as Twitter.

Service area: CUB serves 41,000 customers in Anderson County, Campbell County, Knox County, Morgan County, Roane County and Union County.

How to report an outage: CUB customers can report an outage by texting "OUT" to or calling 865-457-9232 and pressing 2. CUB offers a free mobile app, though it's for viewing and paying bills and not for outage information.

How to find repair status: CUB maintains a live outage map online at outage.clintonub.com, which provides a summary of active and restored outages.

Service area: FLEC serves 35,500 customers in Blount County, Loudon County and Monroe County.

How to report an outage: FLEC customers can report an outage by calling 877-353-2674 and pressing 2. FLEC offers a free mobile app, though it's for viewing and paying bills and not for outage information.

How to find repair status: FLEC maintains a live outage map online at outage.flec.org, which provides a summary of active and restored outages. The cooperative also posts updates to its Facebook page and X account, formerly known as Twitter.

Service area: HUB serves 9,200 customers in the city of Harriman and parts of Morgan County and Roane County, according to TVA.

How to report an outage: HUB customers can report an outage online though their account or by calling 865-882-3242 and pressing 1. HUB also offers a free mobile app through user accounts where customers can report an outage.

How to find repair status: HUB maintains a live outage map online, which displays the location, number and percentage of active outages. The company also posts updates to its Facebook page and X account, formerly known as Twitter.

Service area: LUB serves 10,000 customers in Loudon County and Monroe County, including the cities of Loudon, Philadelphia and Vonore.

How to report an outage: LUB customers can report an outage by calling 865-458-2091 and pressing 2.

How to find repair status: LUB posts outage updates to its Facebook page.

Service area: The Maryville Electric Department serves 20,000 customers in the city of Maryville and surrounding areas.

How to report an outage: Maryville Electric Department customers can report an outage by calling 865-983-8722 and pressing or saying "1."

How to find repair status: The Maryville Electric Department maintains a live outage map online, which provides a summary of active and restored outages. The city also posts outage updates to its Facebook page.

Service area: MU serves nearly 16,000 customers in the city of Morristown.

How to report an outage: MU customers can report an outage through an online form or by calling 423-586-4121 and pressing 1 or saying "outage."

How to find repair status: MU maintains a live outage map online, which provides a summary of active and restored outages. The company also posts outage updates to its Facebook page and X account, formerly known as Twitter.

Service area: ORED serves 15,200 customers in the city of Oak Ridge in Anderson County and Roane County, according to TVA.

How to report an outage: ORED customers can report an outage by calling 865-425-1803.

How to find repair status: ORED posts updates to its X account, formerly known as Twitter, and the city of Oak Ridge posts outage updates to its Facebook page.

Service area: REU serves nearly 15,000 customers in the cities of Rockwood and Kingston and parts of Cumberland County, Morgan County and Roane County.

How to report an outage: REU customers can report an outage by calling 865-717-5400 and pressing 1. The company offers a free mobile app, though it's for viewing and paying bills and not for outage information.

How to find repair status: REU maintains a live outage map online, which displays the location and severity of outages and allows customers to find their specific location. The company also posts outage updates to its Facebook page.

Service area: SCES serves 60,000 customers in the cities of Sevierville and Gatlinburg and surrounding areas of Sevier County and Blount County.

How to report an outage: SCES customers can report an outage by calling 865-774-6300 and providing a telephone number.

How to find repair status: SCES maintains a live outage map online, which provides a summary of active and restored outages.

Daniel Dassow is a growth and development reporter focused on technology and energy. Phone 423-637-0878. Email daniel.dassow@knoxnews.com.

