President Biden sanctions 500 Russian targets after death of Alexei Navalny, two years into war

President Joe Biden walks to speak about his meeting with Alexei Navalny's widow Yulia Navalnaya and daughter Dasha, in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

WASHINGTON ― The Biden administration is imposing sanctions on 500 Russian targets to mark the two-year anniversary of Russia's war in Ukraine and in response to the death of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny.

It is the largest round of sanctions on Russia since Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Biden, in a statement Friday, said the sanctions will target individuals connected to Navalny’s imprisonment as well as Russia’s financial sector, defense industrial base, procurement networks and sanctions evaders across multiple continents.

"If Putin does not pay the price for his death and destruction, he will keep going. And the costs to the United States − along with our NATO Allies and partners in Europe and around the world − will rise," President Joe Biden said in a statement.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: President Biden sanctions 500 Russian targets after death of Alexei Navalny