President Biden to hit Russia with 'major sanctions' in response to death of Navalny

WASHINGTON ― The Biden administration will impose "major sanctions" on Russia, the White House said Tuesday, in response to the death of Alexei Navalny, a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin who died in prison last week under mysterious circumstances.

John Kirby, the White House's national security communications advisor, said the new sanctions are designed to "hold Russia accountable for what happened to Mr. Navalny" as well as "all its actions over the course of this viscous and brutal war" that has raged in Ukraine for two years.

President Joe Biden plans to unveil the sanctions package Friday, Kirby said. He declined to elaborate on what the new sanctions could look like or explain how they might differ from previous U.S. sanctions targeting Russia.

After Putin invaded Ukraine in 2022, the Biden administration hit Russia with a range of economic sanctions that blocked major Russian financial institutions from Western financing, banned the U.S. import of all Russian energy products and penalized wealthy Russian oligarchs tied to Putin, among a host of other actions.

Although Biden immediately pinned responsibility on Putin, the U.S. has still not determined how Navalny, 47, died while in captivity in an Arctic Circle maximum-security prison.

"We would all love to know what happened here," Kirby said. "Regardless of the actual scientific answer, Mr. Putin is responsible for it."

The White House called out the Republican-controlled House of Representatives for leaving for a two-week recess without approving $60 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, arguing the lack of supplies is already showing on the battlefield.

Kirby called passing the funding package "one of the most powerful things that we can do right now to stand up to Vladimir Putin."

Kirby blamed Ukraine's retreat from the town of Avdiivka, which was taken over by Russian forces over the weekend, on a lack of arms and ammunition as a result of Congress' failure to approve the aid.

"It was because of congressional inaction," Kirby said. "We've been warning Congress that if they didn't act, Ukraine would suffer losses on the battlefield, and here you go. That's what happened this weekend. And that's what's at stake here."

