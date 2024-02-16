President Biden says 'Putin is responsible for Navalny's death'

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, center, attends a rally in Moscow, Russia, on Jan. 28, 2018. Alexei Navalny, the fiercest foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who crusaded against official corruption and staged massive anti-Kremlin protests, died in prison Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, Russia’s prison agency said. He was 47.

WASHINGTON ― President Joe Biden said Friday that he was "not surprised and outraged" by the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny as he blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Make no mistake, Putin is responsible for Navalny's death," Biden said in remarks from the White House's Roosevelt Room. "What has happened is yet more proof of Putin’s brutality. No one should be fooled. Not in Russia, not at home, not anywhere in the world.”

Navalny, 47, who had survived a poisoning and spent months in isolation, died in an Arctic Circle maximum-security prison, Russian state media reported Friday. Navaany was last seen Thursday, smiling and making jokes in a video taken during a court appearance in the Russian penal colony where he was in captivity.

Biden said the U.S. doesn’t know exactly what happened, “but there is no doubt that the death of Navalny is a consequence of something that Putin and his thugs did.”

"We're looking at a whole number of options," Biden said of the U.S. response, while renewing his push for Congress to approve security funding for Ukraine. "I hope to God it helps," Biden said.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on a $95 billion Ukraine Israel aid package being debated in Congress, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, in Washington.

The Kremlin denied any involvement in Navalny's death.

His death comes as Biden is imploring the Republican-controlled House of Representatives to immediately approve $60 billion in security funding for Ukraine two years into Putin’s invasion and war, but House Republicans aren’t on board. Speaker Mike Johnson has refused to take the foreign aid bill to the House floor for a vote, insisting it also include measures to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

Johnson, in a statement, said the death of Navalny is "emblematic of Putin’s global pattern of silencing critics and eliminating opponents out of fear of dissent." He did not commit to holding a vote on the Ukraine funding package, instead saying the the U.S. "must be using every means available to cut off Putin’s ability to fund his unprovoked war in Ukraine and aggression against the Baltic states.”

The U.S. relationship with western allies has also taken center stage in the presidential election after former President Donald Trump – a longtime admirer of Putin in public statements – threatened to abandon America’s commitment to NATO.

Trump has yet to comment directly on Navalny's death.

Trump last week said he once told a foreign leader he would not come to NATO's aid if members had not made sufficient financial contributions to the alliance. He said he might hold off even if NATO members were invaded by Russia - "in fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want.”

The anecdote drew a forceful condemnation from Biden, angered lawmakers across the globe, and revived concerns that Trump might pull the United States out of NATO if he regains the White House.

"Putin murders Navalny the same week Donald Trump invites Russia to invade Europe and MAGA (House Speaker) Mike Johnson blocks aid to Ukraine," said Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. "This isn’t a coincidence, it’s the green light Putin has been given."

Trump's Republican rival Nikki Haley, former United Nations Ambassador who is trailing Trump significantly in the Republican presidential primary, seized on Trump's past remarks about Putin opponent after Navalny's death.

"Putin did this. The same Putin who Donald Trump praises and defends," Haley said in a statement. "The same Trump who said: 'In all fairness to Putin, you’re saying he killed people. I haven’t seen that.'"

In response to Navalny's death, former Vice President Mike Pence said in a statement: "There is no room in the Republican Party for apologies for Putin."

Meanwhile, growing sympathy for Putin on the political right was on display last week when conservative commentator Tucker Carlson sat down with Putin for an online interview that drew widespread criticism for giving the Russian leader an open arena to push falsehoods.

“Navalny laid down his life fighting for the freedom of the country he loved,” said Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., who voted for the Ukraine funding in the Senate. “Putin is a murderous, paranoid dictator. History will not be kind to those in America who make apologies for Putin and praise Russian autocracy. Nor will history be kind to America’s leaders who stay silent because they fear backlash from online pundits.”

