President Biden to visit southern border on the same day as Donald Trump

President Joe Biden walks with U.S. Border Patrol agents along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso Texas, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

WASHINGTON ― President Joe Biden plans to make a rare visit to the southern border Thursday, the same day former President Donald Trump is planning his own border stop.

Biden will visit Brownsville, Texas, a White House official said, to meet with border patrol agents, law enforcement officials and local leaders. Trump, the frontrunner to win the Republican nomination, is planning to visit Eagle Pass, Texas on Thursday.

Biden's trip − the second to the border of his presidency − comes as record migration at the U.S.-Mexico border remains one his biggest election liabilities.

But looking to flip the script ahead of the 2024 election, Biden has embraced tougher rhetoric on the border and blamed congressional Republicans for inaction after they killed legislation this month that would have created some of the most aggressive border restrictions in years.

Texas National Guard soldiers install additional razor wire lie along the Rio Grande on January 10, 2024 in Eagle Pass, Texas. Following a major surge of migrant border crossings late last year, miles of razor wire as well as huge quantities of refuse remain along the U.S.-Mexico border at Eagle Pass.

Biden is now considering executive action on the border under federal immigration powers once used by Trump, risking a backlash from progressives and immigration advocates.

During his visit, Biden will discuss "the urgent need" to pass the border security legislation, the White House official said.

"He will reiterate his calls for congressional Republicans to stop playing politics and to provide the funding needed for additional U.S. Border Patrol agents, more asylum officers, fentanyl detection technology and more," the official said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump to visit US-Mexico border same day Biden is planning his visit.