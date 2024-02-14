Presidents Day in New Mexico: Here's a closer look at the holiday

Some New Mexicans have a three-day holiday coming up this weekend as the United States celebrates Presidents Day.

On the third Monday of every February, the first president of the United States, George Washington is honored. Washington's birthday is Feb. 22, according to the National Archives website.

A closer look at Presidents Day

Washington’s birthday was the first holiday honoring an individual’s birthday, according to the National Archives.

In 1885, Congress designated Feb. 22 as holiday for federal workers.

“Nearly a century later, in 1971, the Uniform Monday Holiday Law changed the date to the third Monday in February. The position of the holiday between the birthdays of Washington and Abraham Lincoln gave rise to the popular name of Presidents Day,” according to the National Archives website. Lincoln's birthday is Feb. 12.

What is closed Presidents Day?

Since Monday is a federal holiday, financial offices and non-essential government offices are closed.

Doña Ana County and City of Las Cruces government offices and Las Cruces Public Schools are closed.

Carlsbad Municipal Schools and Eddy County offices are closed.

Eddy County Sheriff’s deputies, Eddy County Fire and Rescue personnel and Eddy County Road Department road crews are on duty, said Adrienne Jones, executive administration assistant.

Alamogordo Public Schools are closed.

Village of Ruidoso offices will be closed along with Lincoln County and Ruidoso Municipal Schools.

City of Farmington and San Juan County offices, and Farmington Municipal Schools are closed.

What is open Presidents Day?

City of Carlsbad offices and Otero County offices are open Monday.

Carlsbad Caverns and Guadalupe Mountains National Park are open Presidents Day.

White Sands National Park, located 17 miles west of Alamogordo, is open from 7 a.m. until sunset.

