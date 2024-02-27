Price hike: Your next trip to Disney World could cost more, depending on when you visit

Guests pose for photos and soak in the sights around Magic Kingdom's hub.

Visiting Walt Disney World could cost you more next year.

The Florida resort opened up vacation booking Tuesday for most of 2025, and its extended calendar showed a jump in the starting price of next year’s theme park tickets.

For 2025, the cheapest one-day, one-park tickets cost $119 for guests over age 9.

That’s up from this year’s starting price of $109 for select dates at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, but on par with current ticket prices at Universal Orlando Resort.

Disney World hadn’t changed base prices since Dec. 2022, when the resort introduced park-specific pricing, but not all tickets will be impacted.

The most expensive one-day, one-park tickets remain $189, at least through Oct. 2025. Holiday season prices are not yet available.

How to save on Disney tickets

Ticket prices for 2024 visits remain unchanged, so travelers on the fence about dates may save money by visiting this year instead of next.

Discounted vacation packages or multi-day tickets may be available through third parties like Costco, AAA or Undercover Tourist.

Disney typically offers discounted tickets to current and retired military service members and their families.

Special pricing is often available to Florida residents.

Guests can also save money by paying for tickets with Disney gift cards purchased at a discount.

