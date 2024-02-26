Guests staying at Disney World’s resort hotels to get free water park entry

Guests can race each other down Toboggan Racers at Disney's Blizzard Beach.

Walt Disney World is introducing a huge new perk for guests of its owned and operated resort hotels.

Starting next year, guests staying within the Disney Resorts Collection will be able to visit a Disney water park for free on their check-in date.

There are two water parks on the Florida property, Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach, though only one has operated at a time in recent years. One-day tickets usually start at $64 for guests over age 10 and $58 for kids ages 3 to 9.

The free-entry perk will only apply to guests staying at Disney’s owned and operated resort hotels, which range from the value-level All-Star resorts all the way to the deluxe Grand Floridian.

It will not apply to other hotels on Disney property that are owned or operated by third parties like Marriott’s Swan and Dolphin, the military-affiliated Shades of Green, or the various Good Neighbor hotels located near Disney Springs.

A raft and floats form a not-so-hidden Mickey at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon.

The announcement comes on the eve of reservations opening Tuesday for most 2025 Disney World resort hotel stays.

On Monday, Disney World also confirmed that early theme park entry and extended evening theme park hours will continue to be available to its resort hotel guests next year. Extended evening hours are only available to guests of Disney’s deluxe resorts and other select hotels.

