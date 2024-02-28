Private plane suffers collapsed landing gear at Page Field; no one injured

A Fort Myers airport faced trouble on the runway for the second time in three days.

Victoria Moreland, spokesperson for the Lee County Fire Department, said a private aircraft had a collapsed landing gear upon touchdown at Page Field. Moreland said no one was injured.

Moreland said the flight, with tail number N56ME, arrived from Marco Island shortly after noon Wednesday. It left Marco Island Executive Airport around 11:45 a.m. for its second flight of the day.

The six-seat Cessna 340 aircraft first took off from Florida Keys/Marathon International Airport shortly past 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The plane is registered to Jabe Luttrell, a Key West engineer.

Fourth SWFL aircraft incident in February

It's the fourth aircraft incident in Southwest Florida this month and the second incident at Page Field airport in three days.

On Feb. 9, a Bombardier Challenger 600 jet that crashed on southbound Interstate 75, in Naples, killing the two pilots. Two passengers and a flight attendant survived.

About two weeks later, on Saturday, a small plane made an emergency landing on Vogiantzis Parkway, near Andalusia Boulevard, in Cape Coral. The pilot, who was the sole occupant, wasn't injured, according to Cape Coral Fire.

Two days after, on Monday, a Fort Myers man allegedly entered someone else's plane and attempted to fly it out of Page Field, crashing itinto the airport's perimeter fence.

