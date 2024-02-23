Prosecution delayed for man accused of pointing gun at deputies. Here's why.

Here's a look at some recent cases that were on the docket at the Marion County Judicial Center in Ocala:

State v. Scott Michael Peltier

Judge: Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon.

Lawyers: Assistant State Attorney Marissa Meyer and, filling in for Assistant Public Defender Michael Novak, Walter Flinn.

Purpose for the hearing? Appearing via Zoom from the county jail, Peltier was in court on Feb. 22 so the court could determine whether he's mentally competent to stand trial.

What happened? The prosecutor told the court that two doctors have determined the 59-year-old Dunnellon man was not competent to stand trial.

Judge's ruling: The judge ordered Peltier to be transported to Florida State Hospital for treatment. His next hearing is set for June.

Why is Peltier at the jail? He was arrested by deputies after they say he pointed a gun at them. Peltier was shot by deputies and was hospitalized. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

State v. Chole Paige Brewster

Brewster had her first appearance hearing on Feb. 17. She was at the Marion County Jail and appeared via Zoom in front of Circuit Judge Gary Sanders. Brewster is charged with child neglect with great bodily harm.

The judge appointed the Public Defender's Office to represent the 23-year-old Belleview woman. The judge told Brewster she cannot have any contact with the victim, except visits authorized by the Department of Children and Families.

Circuit Judge Gary Sanders

Brewster was denied bail and her next court date is scheduled for mid-March. Locally, Brewster does not have a criminal record.

According to an arrest report, in late July 2023 sheriff's deputies were told a 6-month-old child had been taken to Kimberly's Center for Child Protection for an evaluation. The baby was later transferred to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville for treatment.

The infant had fractured ribs and bruises on her eyes, head and back, authorities said.

Brewster told medical officials different stories to explain how her child was injured. She said she did not know the child had been hurt. She also blamed her 2-year-old daughter and suggested a family friend injured the child when babysitting, according to Brewster's arrest report.

During the investigation, a man familiar with the child told sheriff's officials he saw the child's injuries and noticed the victim's breathing was unusual. The man said Brewster tried to explain away the injuries.

Detectives Annemarie Larocque and Caitlin Hartigan went to Brewster's residence to interview her, but were told she was not there.

Detectives said based on their investigation, they believe a lack of care and supervision led to the victim's injuries. Law enforcement officials believe Brewster was aware of the child's injuries but did not get medical assistance.

Circuit Judge Jennifer Bass signed Brewster's warrant on Feb. 14. Brewster was booked into the county jail shortly before noon on Feb. 16.

State v. Luke Thomas Massey

The 29-year-old man from Estancia, New Mexico, has been charged with human trafficking, promoting sexual performance by a child and using a computer to seduce/solicit/lure child.

Booked into the jail shortly before midnight on Feb. 16, Massey was in front of Sanders on Feb. 17. Circuit Judge Brad King had signed Massey's warrant late last month. Asked by Sanders if he had any income, Massey told the judge no.

The judge told Massey he cannot have any contact with the victims and set March 19 as the man's next court date. Massey is being held without bail and a prosecutor told the judge their office plans to seek pre-trial detention in this case. If the state is successful, then Massey will remain in jail until his case is resolved.

Massey attracted the attention of Detective Henrik Osthed of the sheriff's office during the agency's investigation of Wesley Hurd, who's facing more than 30 counts of sexual offenses involving children. Presently being held without bail at the jail, the 30-year-old Tennessee man was arrested in December 2023.

While investigating Hurd, detectives found chats between a 14-year-old Marion County child and Massey that occurred in November 2023. In the chats, Massey told the juvenile he wanted to meet her so they could smoke marijuana and have sex, the arrest report says.

The chats were explicit, with Massey expressing his fantasy about having a sexual relationship with her and a 7-year-old girl he knows. He asked the older girl to groom the 7-year-old.

Detectives found other disturbing messages between him and other children, according to Massey's arrest report.

Joining forces: Children are being victimized by internet crime. A new Marion partnership is fighting back.

Local authorities contacted the Estancia Police Department about their discovery.

State v. Liao Donghui

Judge: Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon.

Lawyers: Jose Rodriguez, from the Rivas Law Firm in Winter Park for Donghui, and Assistant State Attorney Tucker O'Neil.

Hearing: Donghui was in court on Feb. 22 asking for bail.

About the case: The 32-year-old Dallas man was arrested by Ocala police officers in August 2023 and accused of switching numerous gift cards and replacing them with fake cards. The incident occurred at Target, authorities said.

What are the charges? Traffic, possess 50 or more counterfeit credit cards and organized fraud.

What happened in court? Rodriguez told the court his client is legally allowed to live and work in the United States, and his wife has relocated from Dallas to Winter Park, where she has opened a business. If freed, Donghui would work in the business and assist his wife, who was present in court with their two children, ages 2 and 4.

He also would agree to wear a GPS device to track his movements, and Donghui's wife would make sure her husband attends every court hearing.

O'Neil countered by arguing that Donghui is a flight risk; and is suspected of committing similar offenses in several other states including California, Ohio and Texas.

Judge's decision: The judge denied bail, noting that Donghui is a flight risk; has no ties locally; is not a U.S. citizen; and potentially faces similar investigations in multiple states.

