Prosecutor dispels misinformation about Somerville homicide, again asks for public's help

SOMERVILLE – Police are continuing their investigation into the stabbing death of a well-known 27-year-old borough woman found unresponsive along North Bridge Street Tuesday night.

The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office again Friday morning asked for the public’s help about any suspicious activity or people in the area of North Bridge and East Cliff streets between 8:30 and 10:20 p.m. Jan. 30 when Maryrose Fealey was killed.

The Prosecutor's Office said social media posts indicating an arrest has been made are false, and the investigation is continuing to identify the suspect and motive.

"The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office and the Somerville Police Department have all available resources dedicated to this investigation and it is our top priority," the Prosecutor's Office said in a statement Friday.

Maryrose Fealey was found stabbed to death outside her family's home in Somerville Tuesday night. She was 27.

Somerville police received a 911 call around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday about an unresponsive woman outside a housing complex on North Bridge Street, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. Arriving officers found Fealey with multiple stab wounds, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, McDonald said.

Detectives from the Somerville Police Department, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, Crime Scene Investigations Unit and medical investigators from the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene.

Tips called into investigators are confidential, and tipsters can remain anonymous, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, and all tips related to this investigation are welcomed and strongly encouraged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Somerville Police Department at 908-725-0331 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

