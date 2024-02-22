Prosecutors say woman accused of suffocating 5-year-old may have mental health issues, bond set

Pammy Maye, 48, had her first appearance in Franklin County Municipal Court Thursday. She is accused of suffocating 5-year-old Darnell Taylor, who she was the legal guardian for.

The woman accused of suffocating a 5-year-old boy in her care and dumping his body in a sewage drain made her first appearance in Franklin County Municipal Court Thursday morning.

Pammy Maye, 48, appeared in a beige jail uniform and did not show any visible emotion during the hearing, including while prosecutors discussed how she suffocated 5-year-old Darnell Taylor and how his body was discovered in a sewage drain.

Judge Cynthia Ebner ordered Maye held on a $4 million bond on charges of murder, kidnapping and endangering children.

The hearing yielded few new details in the case itself, however, Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Tyler McCoy did provide new insight on Maye.

McCoy said during the hearing that Maye has diagnosed Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia and had exhibited possessive and controlling behavior in the past. She and her husband served as legal guardians for the child.

McCoy asked for a high bond given the severity of the charges Maye faces and because she fled the Columbus area prior to being arrested in Cleveland.

What happened to Darnell Taylor?

On Feb. 14, Maye's husband called 911 after Maye told him Darnell was no longer with them. While Maye's husband was on the phone with dispatchers, Maye tried to cover her husband's mouth and said she "had a plan," according to police reports.

Police arrived at the Mayes' home on the 900 block of Reeb Avenue within five minutes, however, Darnell and Maye were gone. Their disappearance prompted an Amber Alert.

Police in the Cleveland suburb of Brooklyn found Maye's SUV in the parking lot of an apartment complex about an hour after the Amber Alert had been sent out across the state.

For more than 24 hours, police continued to search for Maye, who was found on the night of Feb. 15 wandering in a nightgown. Police said that Maye told investigators where they could find Darnell's body. When police went to the 1600 block of Marsdale Avenue, they found Darnell's body in a sewage drain.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Maye suffocated Darnell on the morning of Feb. 13.

Maye's next court date is currently scheduled for March 1, however, it is likely a grand jury will review her case and an indictment will be filed before that date.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Prosecutors: Ohio woman who suffocated 5-year-old has mental health issues