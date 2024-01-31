Python Q&A series: How long does it take for a hatchling to grow to adult size?
Note to readers: The Naples Daily News and the News-Press have partnered with the Conservancy of Southwest Florida for a series of Burmese Python Q&As that we will publish throughout 2024. Ian Bartoszek, the Conservancy's Environmental Science Coordinator, is our go-to expert to help us understand these massive beasts better.
Q. How long does it take for a hatchling Burmese python to grow into an adult?
BARTOSZEK: Conservancy biologists have tracked about 100 hatchling pythons in the wild. Surviving animals grew to adult size at over 7 feet in length within three years of age.
Have a python question for Ian?
What question do you have about pythons in Southwest Florida? Email mbickel@gannett.com and we will put your question in front of Ian Bartoszek.
This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Pythons in Florida are considered adults when they are seven feet long