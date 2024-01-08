The Qatar-NJ link: Developer Daibes had Menendez multitasking for gold bars, feds say

Jetting to meetings in London and Qatar.

Secret encrypted text messages.

Gold bars. Envelopes stuffed with cash. Tickets to a Formula One Grand Prix race in Miami.

They were all part of an elaborate, three-year, multilevel scheme involving Sen. Bob Menendez and his longtime friend, Edgewater-based developer Fred Daibes, according to the latest version of a federal indictment naming both men.

The updated indictment, released last week, adds more layers to an already complex relationship among the senator, his wife and three businessmen in which favors — reportedly including Menendez releasing information to Egyptian officials — were allegedly traded for gold and envelopes crammed with hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash.

Story continues below photo gallery

The initial indictment, released last fall, made it seem as if Daibes made payments solely to get Menendez to intervene in a bank fraud case against the developer. But the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York now alleges Menendez was multitasking for Daibes — by also publicly praising Qatar to entice a Qatari sheikh to invest in a property Daibes owns.

The senior senator and the other four defendants — his wife, Nadine Arslanian Menendez, Daibes and businessmen Wael Hana and Jose Uribe — have all entered not guilty pleas to the corruption charges.

Not only Egypt, but Qatar

The indictment alleges that between 2018 and 2022, Menendez and his wife “engaged in a corrupt relationship with Hana, Uribe and Daibes” to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for Menendez using his “power and influence to protect, to enrich those businessmen and to benefit the government of Egypt” even as Menendez was chair of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

An updated federal indictment last week gave more details, involving a scheme in which Menendez allegedly made flattering public comments about the Qatari government as a way to encourage a Qatari sheikh to invest in a property that Daibes owned. In exchange, Daibes allegedly gave Menendez bribes in the form of cash and gold bars.

More: Menendez allegedly aided Qatar in exchange for payments, updated indictment says

More: This cast of characters has been linked to the Sen. Menendez investigation

The indictment shows patterns — but there's still more of a story to tell, said Patrice Schiano, a doctoral lecturer at John Jay College of Criminal Justice who is also a forensic accountant and has worked on national security investigations for the FBI and in financial fraud cases.

“Now, we’re learning more of the timing of the investment with the gold bars,” Schiano said. “This has so many tentacles, and I don’t think this will be the last we hear of it.”

A Superfund site in Edgewater called Quanta

The new details in the indictment allege that in June 2021 Menendez introduced Daibes to a member of the Qatari royal family who is principal owner in an investment firm, and who then negotiated a multimillion-dollar investment in one of Daibes' New Jersey real estate properties.

The deal mentioned in the indictment appears to involve the Quanta Resources Superfund site in Edgewater, where Daibes had grand plans to build one of the tallest retail complexes in New Jersey.

More than a decade ago, Daibes bought three plots of land that make up the property — a toxic site in a onetime industrial hub that is now surrounded by high-end condominiums and shops with spectacular views of the Hudson River and Manhattan.

Drone image of the office building at 125 River Road alongside the Quanta Superfund site in Edgewater on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

He paid $42.25 million for the land, and the latest plans called for four towers climbing 720 feet high with 2,000 residential units, a parking garage and a clubhouse, according to a permit filed with the state.

But the site was extremely contaminated, having been home to a coal-tar manufacturing plant and a waste oil disposal facility for more than a century. The cleanup delays caused Daibes' onetime partner on the site — Hongkun USA, a global real estate company — to pull out of the deal, said a letter from a Daibes lawyer to a judge.

The letter asked the judge to let Daibes — awaiting sentencing in the bank fraud case — to visit Qatar to pitch another investor, Heritage Advisors of London, an investment management firm founded by Sheikh Sultan bin Jassim Al Thani of Qatar.

Drone image of thee Quanta Superfund site on River road in Edgewater on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

The investment firm subsequently bought a 23.7% share of the Quanta site and adjoining properties for $45 million, records show.

Daibes had been granted permission by the court to travel to London twice and once to Qatar to finalize the Quanta deal.

Quanta Superfund: Future of massive North Jersey towers uncertain amid toxic cleanup, Menendez investigation

Hana and halal: NJ business owner with stark change in fortune is at center of Menendez investigation

In January 2022, before one of those travels abroad, Menendez sent a text message to the Qatari investor — days before Nadine Menendez sent a text message to Daibes thanking him for "Christmas in January." That allegedly was followed by web searches of gold bars.

The "Christmas in January" text Nadine Menendez sent to Daibes — and which was mentioned in the original indictment — seemed to come after Menendez allegedly made calls to the U.S. attorney's office on Daibes' behalf to intervene in the developer's bank fraud case.

Manhattan, NY — October 18, 2023 -- Nadine Menendez, involved in the bribery case involving Senator Robert Menendez exits the Federal Courthouse in lower Manhattan for a hearing on corruption charges.

The updated indictment now alleges that Menendez was not only making calls to the U.S. attorney — but was around the same time also sending text messages to the potential Qatari investor on behalf of Daibes.

“Greetings. I understand my friend is going to visit with you on the 15th of the month. I hope that this will result in the favorable and mutually beneficial agreement that you have been both engaged in discussing," Menendez said in a text to the Qatari investor and Daibes, according to the indictment.

"Clearly, Menendez was the middleman for the deal," Schiano said. "I do think there is more to uncover here. It's being released in drips and drops. I see patterns here."

Timeline of alleged interactions

December 2020

In December 2020, Menendez met with Philip Sellinger, to consider whether he would support Sellinger’s nomination to the post of U.S. attorney for New Jersey. At the meeting, Menendez criticized the prosecution of Daibes in the bank fraud case and asked Sellinger to “look into” the case if he was nominated, the indictment says.

After the meeting, Sellinger told Menendez he would have to recuse himself from the Daibes prosecution because he had handled a matter involving the developer while in private practice. Menendez allegedly told Sellinger he would be recommending another candidate for U.S. attorney.

Spring 2021

But in the spring of 2021 an unnamed adviser told Menendez that Sellinger would not have to recuse himself. “I think if you call [Sellinger], you’ll be comfortable with what he says,” the adviser texted Menendez. Menendez then recommended Sellinger for the post. Sellinger is not named in the indictment and is referred to only as “Official-3.”

June 2021

Menendez allegedly introduced Daibes to the investor who is a member of Qatari royalty. That same month, the indictment shows, Menendez, Nadine Menendez and Hana also met Egyptian officials in Washington.

Manhattan, NY — October 18, 2023 -- Fred Daibes, involved in the bribery case involving Senator Robert Menendez enters the Federal Courthouse in lower Manhattan for a hearing on corruption charges.

August 2021

Menendez allegedly used an encrypted messaging app to send Daibes the text of a press release in which “Menendez praised the government of Qatar,” and several minutes later used the app to text Daibes, “You might want to send to them. I am just about to release.”

In a press release dated Aug. 21, 2021, on Menendez’s website, he indeed praised Qatar’s efforts to help house Afghan Special Immigrant Visa applicants, refugees and other at-risk groups seeking refuge in the United States.

“I am grateful to see our friends and allies in Qatar be moral exemplars by accepting Afghans ultimately seeking safe haven in the U.S. after being forced to escape for their lives,” Menendez said in the release.

September 2021

Menendez and Daibes attended a private event in Manhattan hosted by the Qatari government, the indictment says.

Days later, Daibes sent Menendez a picture of a luxury watch website with models priced up to $23,990 and asked, “How about one of these.” Two days after that, Daibes messaged him about a Senate resolution in support of Qatar.

According to the federal indictment, Sen. Bob Menendez allegedly made public statements supporting Qatar and after attending a private event hosted by the Qatari government, developer Fred Daibes sent Menendez a picture of a luxury watch website.

October 2021

On Oct. 17, 2021, Menendez and Nadine Menendez returned from a trip to Qatar and Egypt and were picked up by Daibes' driver. The next day he allegedly searched the price of gold online.

November 2021

The Qatari investment group was still considering a real estate deal with Daibes. On Nov. 4, 2021, Daibes sent Menendez an update on the proposed Senate resolution supportive of Qatar, the indictment says.

January 2022

On Jan. 4, 2022, before Daibes was scheduled to travel to London to meet with the Qatari investment group, Menendez sent a message to the Qatari investor and Daibes.

Fred Daibes arrives at federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. Daibes is named as one of three businessmen named as co-defendants with Sen. Bob Menendez, who is due to answer to charges that he used his powerful post to secretly advance Egyptian interests and do favors for New Jersey businessmen in exchange for bribes of cash and gold bars. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

“Greetings. I understand my friend is going to visit with you on the 15th of the month. I hope that this will result in the favorable and mutually beneficial agreement that you have been both engaged in discussing,” he wrote, according to the indictment.

On Jan. 7, 2022, a judge approved Daibes' travel to London for business.

Menendez had short phone calls with the first assistant U.S. attorney. At the time, Daibes’ unnamed driver had called Nadine Menendez twice on Jan. 24. Later that day, Nadine Menendez texted Daibes: “Thank you. Christmas in January.”

The driver’s fingerprints were later found on an envelope containing thousands in cash at the Menendez home, the indictment says. Several days later, the senator reportedly Googled the phrase “kilo of gold price.”

March 2022

On March 30, 2022, Nadine Menendez met with Daibes. The next day, she allegedly met with a jeweler and showed him two 1-kilogram gold bars that were worth more than $120,000, according to the indictment. Serial numbers showed that the gold bars had been owned by Daibes, the indictment says.

Gold bars bearing marks indicating they were previously owned by alleged Fred Daibes were found in Sen. Robert Menendez's residence, according to an indictment announced by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan on Sept. 22, 2023. Daibes and two other New Jersey businessmen are also named in the indictment, along with Menendez's wife.

Later that night, on March 31, 2022, Menendez, Daibes and several Qataris met for dinner.

Nadine Menendez sent a text to the senator: “Is it just you, Fred and the Qataris in the private room this entire time?” Menendez replied in the affirmative.

April 2022

Daibes pleaded guilty in a plea deal in the bank fraud case.

May 2022

At the request of Menendez, a Qatari official provided a close relative of Nadine Menendez with tickets to the 2022 Formula One Grand Prix race in Miami, the indictment says.

After a meeting in New Jersey among Menendez, Daibes, the Qatari investor and a Qatari official, the Qatari investment company signed a letter of intent to enter into a joint venture with a company controlled by Daibes.

Daibes then allegedly provided Menendez with at least one gold bar.

On May 26, 2022, three days after the signed letter of intent, Menendez, Daibes and Nadine Menendez met for dinner in Edgewater. Later that night, Menendez did an online search for “one kilo gold price.”

June 2022

Search warrants were issued, and a search of Nadine Menendez's Englewood Cliffs home allegedly found gold bars and envelopes of cash with Daibes' DNA.

The home owned by Nadine Arslanian Menendez, wife of Sen. Bob Menendez, in Englewood Cliffs, NJ on Tuesday Oct. 10, 2023.

August 2022

Daibes traveled again to London for a business deal, court documents show.

November 2022

Menendez and Nadine Menendez traveled to Qatar for the World Cup

December 2022

On Dec. 6, 2022, Daibes was approved to travel to Qatar to finalize a business deal.

A deed dated Dec. 13, 2022, recorded a 23.7% transfer of the Quanta site by Daibes' company to the Qatari investment firm Heritage Advisers Limited for $45 million.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Daibes allegedly had Menendez multitasking for gold, cash