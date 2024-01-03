QUINCY − A Quincy man has been charged with animal cruelty after trying to set a live raccoon on fire in his backyard, according to a Quincy Police Department news release.

When officers arrived at the Royal Street home Saturday, they found two neighbors arguing and "saw a live raccoon in a trap cage that appeared to have burn injuries," the news release said.

A Quincy man was charged with animal cruelty. Police say he tried to burn a live raccoon.

Police say they obtained video of the man, a 63-year-old Quincy resident, building a fire in a tin can and putting the cage on top "as the fire intensified."

The courts: Prosecutor seeks jail time for ex-Scituate school official accused of stealing from aunt

The courts: Marshfield wife accused of stabbing husband to death is due back in court. What we know

The man was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Tuesday. The raccoon was taken to an animal hospital and survived.

"The extent of its injuries is unknown at this time," the news release says.

Under Massachusetts law, a person convicted of cruelty to animals can be sentenced to a maximum of seven years in state prison, fined a maximum of $5,000, or both, with steeper penalties for subsequent offenses. Those convicted are also barred from working in any capacity that involves contact with animals.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Quincy man charged with setting live raccoon on fire