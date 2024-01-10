When it rains, it pours: Cincinnati tops 1898 record for rainfall Tuesday

Did it seem wet to you outside yesterday? Maybe that's because Cincinnati broke a record for rainfall Tuesday as a part of a larger series of storm systems battering the Midwest and east coast.

Cincinnati saw the Jan 9. precipitation record from 1898, 1.57 inches, topped with a new record of 1.61 inches set Tuesday, The National Weather Service Wilmington office said.

The NWS had predicted heavy rainfall in southwest Ohio on Tuesday, predicting up to 1.5 inches of precipitation (which was exceeded Tuesday). Columbus and Dayton also both topped their records in precipitation for Jan. 9, with Columbus' former record also from 1898 and Dayton's from 1930.

The rainfall Tuesday was part of a larger series of snow and rain storms that have affected the Midwest, Southeast and east coast. Heavy rains and tornadoes also pounded the Southeast on Sunday and Monday, leading to at least three tornado deaths, according to USA Today.

@Colebehr_report

Cbehrens@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Cincinnati beats 126-year-old rainfall record on Tuesday