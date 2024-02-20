Rally featuring Rep. Andy Biggs co-sponsored by Proud Boys, other white supremacist group

U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs over the weekend appeared at a rally that was co-sponsored by several extremist organizations, including the state’s chapter of the Proud Boys, and a student group that has promoted anti-Jewish materials.

Held in front of Arizona’s state Capitol, the 11th annual Second Amendment Rally featured not only a roster of gun rights advocates, but also several players from the state’s right-wing fringe.

One of the event’s “foundational sponsors” was the College Republicans United, a student group with chapters in Arizona that embraces white supremacy. CRU’s website promotes texts that helped fuel the rise of anti-Jewish sentiment in the early 20th century, including Henry Ford’s "The International Jew" and "The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion," a fabricated text that claims to document a Jewish plan to dominate the world.

CRU also has ties to white supremacist Nick Fuentes. On Saturday, the group’s table displayed a flag emblazoned with Fuentes’ logo.

One of its members created the event’s pamphlets, according to a copy obtained by The Arizona Republic.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., turns as he speaks with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., ahead of the 13th round of voting for speaker in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

Arizona’s chapter of the Proud Boys, the right-wing group known for promoting political violence, also was a sponsor of Saturday’s rally.

The event appearance was not out of character for Biggs, R-Ariz., one of the furthest right members of Congress who has long been associated with right-wing extremism, including the push to undermine the 2020 presidential election. Biggs, along with Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., were among 26 Republicans who refused to sign a pledge disavowing “white nationalism and white supremacy.” He previously spoke at the Second Amendment rally last year.

"Let me tell you what the hard left — the Marxist Democrats in Congress — want to do. They want to take away your gun rights," Biggs said at the event.

“Anti-gun zealots are unleashing a full-frontal assault on our God-given, constitutionally protected Second Amendment rights,” he wrote on social media afterwards. “I don’t accept these attacks and neither should you.”

Biggs represents much of Phoenix’s Southeast Valley in Congress. His office did not respond to a request for comment.

Among more mainstream conservative organizations, the far-right groups’ brands are political kryptonite. Earlier this year saw a firestorm when several county Republican committees said they were duped into planning a CRU event that involved Fuentes. The county GOP groups walked back their participation, or denied they were involved, once the connection became known.

But the far-right groups were emboldened by former President Donald Trump, who has hosted Fuentes for a meal at his private Mar-a-Lago estate and name-dropped the Proud Boys in a Sept. 29, 2020, debate with now-President Joe Biden in which he told the extremist group to “stand back and stand by.”

State Reps. Quang Nguyen, R-Prescott Valley, and Leo Biasiucci, R-Lake Havasu City, and Turning Point USA contributor Paige Roux also were on the program for Saturday’s event.

Conservative state Rep. Austin Smith, R-Wittmann, was listed as a speaker in event promotional materials, but his name was taken off the event website in the weeks leading up to the rally. Smith, who has previously called CRU a “cancer,” confirmed he was not in attendance but said he “had no clue” the student group was involved and “was bummed” to miss it.

