Rapides Sheriff's Office: Wanted man leads high-speed chase along Interstate 49

An Abbeville man wanted on warrants in two parishes led Rapides Parish Sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase on Interstate 49 Saturday morning.

According to a news release, the 41-year-old man didn't stop when a deputy tried to pull him over in the southbound lanes. He kept driving, sometimes more than 95 mph, it reads.

Alexandria Police Department officers and Louisiana State Police troopers placed spike strips near Alexandria that disabled the vehicle. The man was arrested and "later found to be in possession of a large amount of marijuana and a firearm," reads the release.

He is wanted on warrants in Vermilion and Lafayette parishes, it reads.

He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 on charges of speeding, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle, driving under suspension, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm with drugs.

Bail on the traffic violations was set at $1,200, but no bail was set on the other charges. He remains in jail.

