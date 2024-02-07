Rapper Quando Rondo arrested for DUI and reckless driving

Quando Rondo shared this picture of him and his close friend and distant cousin on Instagram after Robinson was shot and killed in Los Angeles.

Tyquian Bowman, better known as rapper Quando Rondo, was arrested Tuesday by Savannah Police and booked at the Chatham County Detention Center for an incident that occurred on July 19, 2023, when he was charged with reckless driving and driving under the influence of drugs.

The offense that led to the arrest was detailed in another court filing ― a motion to revoke bond ― tied to a prior case. A Chatham County grand jury indicted that case on June 14, 2023, and charged Bowman with conspiracy to violate two counts of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, illegal use of a communication facility, and violation of the street gang terrorism act.

According to the the July 20, 2023 motion to revoke bond, Bowman was operating a motor vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed when he crashed his vehicle into another vehicle. Chatham Emergency Services responders administered Narcan to Bowman, who was exhibiting signs of an overdose. At the hospital, Bowman was “belligerent with hospital staff” and had to be sedated.

The Savannah Morning News has requested the incident report from SPD and reached out to Bowman's attorney for comment.

"Our overall comment on the incident is 'no comment,'" Kevin Grogan, public relations consultant for Quando Rondo LLC, said in a phone call. "It's an old incident and Mr. Bowman turned himself in compliant as soon as he was made aware that he had warrants and took care of the situation."

Bowman faces federal case

The arrest comes as Bowman faces another case at the federal level.

On Dec. 5, 2023, federal prosecutors charged Bowman with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and one count to distribute controlled substances. The indictment alleges that, beginning in January 2021, Bowman conspired with two other co-defendants to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana.

Before the arrest tied to the federal prosecution, Bowman was out on bond for the local charges. The June 2023 indictment alleged that Bowman is a member of the Rollin’ 60′s gang and asked fellow gang members to provide him with guns and set up a marijuana sale in Macon.

In that case, Bowman was granted a $100,000 bond on June 26, despite prosecutors’ attempts to keep Bowman away from Chatham County.

A jury trial in that case is scheduled for Feb. 26.

